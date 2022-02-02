Danny Burgess, Erin Grall ready to tackle PIP repeal (again). Will DeSantis get on board?

Lawmakers are poised to kick off debate on what could be one of the most high-profile (and controversial) issues of the 2022 Legislative Session: a repeal of the state’s long-standing personal injury protection (PIP) program.

Though lawmakers voted in 2021 to repeal Florida’s no-fault auto insurance system, it’s back before the Legislature after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the bill last year, saying it could have unintended consequences that harmed consumers.

Florida has a no-fault automobile insurance system where drivers must carry $10,000 in PIP.

PIP covers the policyholder’s medical expenses regardless of who caused the accident. Drivers injured in car accidents can tap into the entire $10,000 in coverage if there is an emergency medical condition. Otherwise, drivers have $2,500 in PIP coverage.

Florida drivers need to carry liability coverage for property damage, but it’s not required.

The Senate Banking and Insurance Committee will hear SB 150 on Wednesday. Sponsored by Sen. Danny Burgess, the bill repeals the no-fault law and the $10,000 PIP requirement and replaces it with a fault-based system.

If it becomes law, drivers would be required to carry bodily injury coverage with a $25,000 limit for one person’s bodily injury or death and $50,000 for the bodily injury or death of two or more people.

The bill also requires insurance companies to offer policyholders the option to purchase so-called “MedPay” coverage with limits of $5,000 or $10,000.

Insurers must offer a zero deductible MedPay plan, but insurers also can offer MedPay plans with deductibles of up to $500.

SB 150 is similar to the bill DeSantis vetoed last year, but with a twist. Under the 2021 proposal, drivers would have had to proactively opt-out of the MedPay coverage. This year’s bill leaves it up to drivers to actively affirm they want MedPay coverage.

That change, Burgess said, will blunt the findings of a Pinnacle analysis of the 2021 bill showing it would have resulted in an average $202 increase in premiums for Florida drivers. Increases would have been even higher for people currently paying for minimum coverage.

Burgess said in reaching its conclusion, Pinnacle erroneously assumed every driver would carry the $10,000 optional MedPay coverage.

“I think that on its face addresses the finding in the Pinnacle report,” Burgess told Florida Politics.

The switch, however, worries some health care providers. Emergency room physicians — who often treat drivers injured in car accidents — prefer the opt-out requirement in the 2021 bill.

Federal and state law requires hospitals to stabilize every patient coming to the emergency department regardless of ability to pay.

Toni Large, a lobbyist for the Florida College of Emergency Physicians, said her clients remain concerned about the effect of the potential change.

“You never want to take a payment away from an emergency room,” Large noted. Without some kind of mandated payment, she said, there are no assurances that providers will be timely paid. That matters in a state like Florida, which did not expand Medicaid and has a large uninsured population.

Physicians aren’t the only ones with concerns with the bill, though.

Progressive Insurance lobbyist Doug Bell said that although the change regarding MedPay coverage auto insurance premiums will increase for 45% of Floridians who currently carry less coverage than what the Burgess bill requires.

“The likelihood is they cannot afford higher premiums, and they likely would go into the uninsured market,” said Bell. “Florida already has one in five uninsured drivers on the road.”

But Rep. Erin Grall takes issue with numbers used by Bell and other insurance lobbyists.

“It’s like Whac-A-Mole when you get into the actual math,” Grall told Florida Politics Tuesday.

In the interim between the veto and the 2022 Legislative Session, Grall continued to delve into the issue. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has noted that between 6 and 7% of Florida drivers are entirely uninsured, she said.

The 22% figure, Grall declared, reflects the number of drivers that carry just PIP and therefore wouldn’t meet the mandated coverage requirements contained in both the Senate and House bills.

Grall believes eliminating PIP would help reduce the number of uninsured drivers on Florida’s highways and roads.

“It would be a step in getting there,” she said, “because the cost of PIP is continuing to go through the roof.”

Indeed, Grall pointed to data indicating that 66% of the state’s drivers meet the mandatory BI coverage in the bill and the $10,000 PIP requirement.

“To me, logic dictates if you take away PIP for 66%, it goes down.”

Over the last two decades, PIP debates have been among the most divisive in the Legislature — pitting insurer against insurer, attorney against attorney, and the House against the Senate.

“It’s a circus. This is the biggest stakeholder fight that I’ve ever experienced, both in and out of government, in law practice, and being a lobbyist. It touches on huge stakeholder groups,” said Michael Carlson, president and CEO of the Personal Insurance Federation of Florida. Automobile insurance touches everyone, he added, from property insurers and health insurance companies to trial attorneys, doctors and hospitals.

Grall is not deterred. She has pushed to repeal PIP since first being elected in 2016.

In 2021 Grall worked with Burgess to pass the bill, thanks in part to Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls, who both supported the elimination of a no-fault system. It also is backed by the Florida Justice Association, representing the state’s trial attorneys.

The question is whether DeSantis — now running for re-election — will sustain this year’s effort.

“While the PIP system has flaws and Florida law regarding bad faith is deficient … SB 54 does not adequately address the current issues facing Florida drivers and may have unintended consequences that would negatively impact both the market and consumers,” DeSantis wrote in his veto letter last year.

Undaunted, Grall filed HB 1525 for consideration in the 2022 Session.

Grall’s version of the bill is similar to the one coming up in the Senate, but it does not include the “bad faith” language in Burgess’s bill.

Over the years, Grall maintained the state should repeal PIP without making changes to the state’s bad-faith laws. But in 2021, she agreed to include the compromise language that the Senate offered.

Grall’s goal is to “engage with the Governor as the policy moves along,” with hopes of not only getting the bill through the Legislature but signed into law.

To that end, Grall did not incorporate bad-faith language in her version of the bill.

“In conversations with his office,” Grall said, “I was told it was not something he needed.”