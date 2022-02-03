February 3, 2022
Marco Rubio lauds Joe Biden’s ‘right decision’ to take down ISIS chief

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 3, 20222min0

Rubio, Marco - 5
'I think the President made the right decision to make this call.'

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio lauded Joe Biden for ordering the elimination of a key ISIS figure Thursday in Syria, and wondered why more such targeted assassinations weren’t taking place.

U.S. special forces killed Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in the country’s Idlib province. Rubio, who has often criticized Biden as being too “weak” as President, made no such comments relative to the action in Syria.

“I think the President made the right decision to make this call,” Rubio said.

“ISIS is growing once again. It’s trying to reconstitute itself in Afghanistan to target not just American interests in the region, but to come after us here at home. And so it’s good to see raids like this,” Rubio said, adding that it was “concerning” that more such raids aren’t happening elsewhere, such as Afghanistan.

The White House offered a statement Thursday morning, ahead of the President’s expected remarks at 9:30 a.m.

“Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in the northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our allies, and make the world a safer place. Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation,” Biden asserted.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

