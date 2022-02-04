February 4, 2022
GOP Senate leaders quickly line up behind Erin Grall’s SD 29 campaign
Image via Florida House.

grall edit
Wilton Simpson, Kathleen Passidomo and Ben Albritton are endorsing Grall.

Republican Rep. Erin Grall’s early clear path into the proposed Senate District 29 election just got help from Republican Senate leaders to make sure that path stays unimpeded.

Senate President Wilton Simpson, President-designate Kathleen Passidomo and Senator Ben Albritton have endorsed Grall in that race. The move comes one day after Grall, a three-term lawmaker from Vero Beach, announced she was filing to run in the new SD 29 this year.

“Thanks to fearless lawmakers like Erin Grall, Florida has become a beacon of freedom for so many hopeful Americans who are flocking to the Sunshine State every day,” Simpson said in a news release from the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee Friday. “I am proud to stand with Erin, because I am confident she will continue to fight for the freedom agenda — an open economy, expanding school choice and banning unconstitutional federal mandates.”

Grall is the first to file to run in the proposed SD 29, carved in current redistricting efforts out of several other Senate districts, including Albritton’s.

The proposed new SD 29 would be centered in Vero Beach, stretching along the Atlantic coast from Sebastian to Port St. Lucie, then moving inland to take in parts of several counties rimming the northern and western shores of Lake Okeechobee.

“Erin Grall is a courageous lawmaker who isn’t afraid to tackle meaningful issues that matter most to the people of Florida,” Passidomo said in the FRSCC release. “Erin has my full support because I know she’ll continue to fight to preserve the American Dream for all Floridians.”

Grall, a lawyer who is managing partner of the Grall Law Group, chairs the House Judiciary Committee and has been a particularly powerful force on religious conservatism issues. That includes her highly contentious abortion restriction bill (HB 5) now progressing through the Legislature.

“Erin is a common sense conservative who has stood on the front lines in the fight to protect freedom for all Floridians,” Albritton said in the release. “From banning unconstitutional vaccine mandates to empowering families through the ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’, Erin Grall is standing up for our shared values in Florida’s Heartland, and I am proud to endorse her.”

