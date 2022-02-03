February 3, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Senate budget proposal sets aside extra $5 million for Jefferson County schools amid end of charter control

Tristan WoodFebruary 3, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate votes to extend VISIT FLORIDA until 2031

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Buyer’s Remorse: Tampa City Council begins process to repeal controversial new noise ordinance

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate preps for vote on presidential search exemption bill without controversial House amendment

jcmhs
'We are not going to leave them abandoned, and we are setting aside $5 million to ensure their success.'

The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Education plans to set aside $5 million to help Jefferson County schools transition back to a publicly operated district.

The three schools in the school district had been operated by the charter school company Somerset Academy Inc. since 2017. However, that relationship is set to end in July, and the current budget would leave the district underfunded.

The School Board’s budget would be about $8.5 million if nothing changes, while the charter school company currently operates with about $15.5 million, according to the Miami Herald.

Sen. Doug Broxson, the subcommittee’s chair, said during a Thursday meeting that he wants the district and Jefferson County residents to know that the Senate wants to help get them through the transition.

“We are not going to leave them abandoned, and we are setting aside $5 million to ensure their success,” Broxson said.

The district went under charter school control following academic and financial issues. But those issues weren’t fixed during Somerset Academy’s time in control. The district has not reached a C rating.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an ultimatum to Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Eydie Tricquet last month that the district would remain autonomous but must raise its district grade to a C within a year.

The funding to aid the district is not set in stone. It would have to survive negotiations from the House and Senate, as well as get a final stamp of approval from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Post Views: 0

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate votes to extend VISIT FLORIDA until 2031

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Poll shows Charlie Crist leading Democratic gubernatorial Primary
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more