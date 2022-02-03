Senate budget proposal sets aside extra $5 million for Jefferson County schools amid end of charter control

The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Education plans to set aside $5 million to help Jefferson County schools transition back to a publicly operated district.

The three schools in the school district had been operated by the charter school company Somerset Academy Inc. since 2017. However, that relationship is set to end in July, and the current budget would leave the district underfunded.

The School Board’s budget would be about $8.5 million if nothing changes, while the charter school company currently operates with about $15.5 million, according to the Miami Herald.

Sen. Doug Broxson, the subcommittee’s chair, said during a Thursday meeting that he wants the district and Jefferson County residents to know that the Senate wants to help get them through the transition.

“We are not going to leave them abandoned, and we are setting aside $5 million to ensure their success,” Broxson said.

The district went under charter school control following academic and financial issues. But those issues weren’t fixed during Somerset Academy’s time in control. The district has not reached a C rating.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an ultimatum to Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Eydie Tricquet last month that the district would remain autonomous but must raise its district grade to a C within a year.

The funding to aid the district is not set in stone. It would have to survive negotiations from the House and Senate, as well as get a final stamp of approval from Gov. Ron DeSantis.