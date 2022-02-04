Chris Sprowls lauds proposal supporting dads, at-risk boys and aging-out foster youth

A far-ranging Proposed Committee Bill (PCB CFS 22-01) covering several aspects of child welfare was approved Thursday by the House Children, Families & Seniors Subcommittee.

The legislation mainly targets children involved in the Department of Children and Families and the Department of Juvenile Justice; it includes provisions relating to father-oriented services, alleviating the crisis of at-risk boys, and supporting young adults aging out of the foster care system.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls showed a particular interest in encouraging responsible fatherhood, a need he first articulated during his designation speech in 2019.

“We cannot legislate fatherhood, responsibility or character. We can, however, provide support and resources to fathers and male role models in our communities to help them step up and meet the needs of children,” said the Palm Harbor Republican. “The provisions in this proposed committee bill couldn’t be more pressing, as the detrimental effects of absent fathers can be seen in almost every area of a child’s life. Today, we take the first step to end the cycle.”

The bill establishes programs to address the needs of fathers and awards grants to organizations helping struggling single fathers become self-sufficient and meet their child support.

Also, several provisions in the legislation help at-risk boys, including offering grants to nonprofits involved in mentoring and investing in neighborhood-specific children’s initiatives.

For foster youth wanting to pursue education and training beyond high school by way of the Postsecondary Education Supports and Services (PESS) program, the legislation would increase the monthly program stipend by $464 per month. It would also have them undergo a college readiness assessment and eliminate bureaucratic obstacles making it harder to finish their education.

Rep. Thad Altman of Indialantic sponsors the bill.

“We will do everything we can at the Florida House to support family stability, and ultimately our children,” said Republican Rep. Colleen Burton of Lakeland and Chair of the House Health and Human Services Committee. “Through educational opportunities and mentorship, we can break the cycle of poverty, crime and fatherlessness for generations to come.”