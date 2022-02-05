Jamie Fowler enters District 4 race for St. Lucie County Commission

Jamie Fowler has become the fourth candidate to officially enter the race for the District 4 seat on the St. Lucie County Commission.

Fowler, a Republican, announced her entrance into the race Friday. She’s running to succeed Commissioner Frannie Hutchinson, who currently serves as vice chair on the Commission.

Fowler is a business manager in St. Lucie County, and is running on priorities like promoting small businesses, keeping taxes low, reducing traffic congestion and controlled growth.

“Since elementary school I’ve considered St. Lucie County my home. Now it’s time I give back to the community that has given so much to me. It’s so important that we focus on keeping our economy open, lower property taxes and get government laser focused on reducing traffic congestion,” Fowler said in a statement.

Fowler also said she plans to focus on public safety.

“I will work with our Sheriff and first responders to support and ensure their needs are met to keep our families safe,” Fowler said in a statement.

Fowler is from Connecticut, and first became acquainted with St. Lucie County during vacations throughout her childhood. She later moved to St. Lucie County in 1999.

She currently maintains a multi-million-dollar business, according to her campaign announcement, and works with local and state government agencies to retain contracts that include the Department of Transportation and the management of a 40,000-acre cattle ranch. She also has worked with the Boy Scouts of America, CASTLE, Life Builders of the Treasure Coast, and the St. Lucie Sheriff’s PAL program.

Fowler faces two other Republican candidates for the seat, including Carlton Craig Bridgers and Martha Lee Hornsby. A fourth, Democratic candidate Helen Lurry, is also in the race. So far, no candidate has reported raising any campaign money.

The candidates are hoping to replace longtime Commissioner Hutchinson, who served District 4 from 1998-2006, and then again from 2010-present.