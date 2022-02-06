February 6, 2022
Keith Truenow defends bill disbanding Lake County Water Authority
Rep. Keith Truenow. Image via Colin Hackley.

Drew Wilson

FLAPOL113021CH078
'I want clean water. I want clean lakes. What I don’t want is taxpayers paying double for it.'

Rep. Keith Truenow responded to a recent Orlando Sentinel article criticizing his bill (HB 1105) to disband the Lake County Water Authority, pitching it as an attempt to eliminate “duplicitous government.”

The Feb. 4 article by Kevin Spear, casts the Lake County Water Authority as a “venerable and independent guardian of Central Florida waters” and asserts that Truenow’s bill is motivated by “contentious dealings” he has had with the water authority.

According to the article, Truenow and the Lake County Water Authority often sparred over “pollution flowing from ditches at Truenow’s large, turf-grass growing operation north of Lake Apopka.”

Truenow has said the measure was not filed on behalf of any person or special interest. Additionally, in a statement provided to Florida Politics, Truenow pushed back against the assertion that the bill stemmed from a personal vendetta.

“I want clean water. I want clean lakes. What I don’t want is taxpayers paying double for it.  This bill eliminates duplicitous government. The County and State can perform the same regulatory function as the Water Authority I am working to disband,” the Tavares Republican said.

“And just another example of how wasteful the Water Authority is, they are using taxpayer money to the tune of almost $100,000 attacking me in an attempt to try to save itself. If that doesn’t prove how wasteful the agency has become, I don’t know what will.”

Truenow’s bill has advanced through two committees with bipartisan support. On Jan. 19, it was approved by the House Local Administration & Veterans Affairs Subcommittee with a 15-1 vote. It subsequently cleared the House Ways & Means Committee with a 12-3 vote.

The House State Affairs Committee will hear the bill on Tuesday. If approved, it will be ready for a vote on the chamber floor. There is no Senate companion.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

