February 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Susie Wiles joins Mercury Public Affairs
Donald Trump's lead in Florida, Susie Wiles, says the focus is on abscentee ballots.

Peter SchorschFebruary 6, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmakers eye state worker health plan revamp, add competitive bidding

Influence

Democratic lawmakers blast Gov. DeSantis, Republican bills in legislative update

Influence

Keith Truenow defends bill disbanding Lake County Water Authority

image005 (Large)
Wiles will serve as co-chair of the firm’s Florida and Washington offices.

Susie Wiles is now co-chair of global public strategy firm Mercury, the firm announced Monday.

The veteran GOP strategist is best known for masterminding former President Donald Trump’s two electoral wins in the Sunshine State. She also managed now-U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s first gubernatorial campaign, when he a virtual unknown in state politics.

She was also key in helping Ron DeSantis overcome deficits in polling and momentum in his successful 2018 campaign for Governor.

In addition to her campaign work, Wiles has lobbied on behalf of companies ranging in size from local businesses to multinational corporations at the state and federal levels. She currently chairs the Save America PAC, a leadership committee launched by Trump after the 2020 election.

“Susie is a veteran campaign strategist with an expert ability to put her finger on the pulse of any issue and effectively use her insight and perception to yield winning results,” said Ashley Walker, a partner at Mercury. “We are thrilled for Susie to join the Mercury family, as she will undoubtedly be an invaluable leader to those working alongside her at the firm and will elevate the work we deliver to our clients.”

In her new role, Wiles will serve as co-chair of the firm’s Florida and Washington offices. Wiles will also launch Public Strategy Advisors, a new company focused on electing Republicans across the country.

“I am excited to join the bipartisan team of experts and established public strategists at Mercury,” Wiles said. “I look forward to working hard to provide successful outcomes on behalf of our world-class roster of clients in both Florida and D.C.”

Wiles joined Mercury as part of an expansion that saw former Democratic U.S. Rep. Toby Moffett become a partner at its Washington office and government affairs specialist Jay Propes come on board to lead its Texas office.

“Mercury continues to attract nationally recognized, top talent across party lines, which speaks to our reputation as a leading bipartisan public affairs firm,” Mercury CEO Kieran Mahoney said. “Susie, and her ability to successfully navigate any political landscape, is an extraordinary addition to our team. I’d also like to congratulate Toby Moffett and Jay Propes on their new roles as partners at Mercury. They have proven to be vital leaders at the firm.”

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKeith Truenow defends bill disbanding Lake County Water Authority

nextDemocratic lawmakers blast Gov. DeSantis, Republican bills in legislative update

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories