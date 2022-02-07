Ron DeSantis takes immigration fight with Joe Biden to Miami during legislative crunch time

Gov. Ron DeSantis took his criticisms of President Joe Biden‘s immigration policies to Miami Monday, highlighting another angle of the Governor’s stand against the federal government.

During a roundtable discussion held at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in Miami, DeSantis contrasted the Biden administration’s policies on illegal immigration against the immigration trends that have fueled South Florida’s mixed culture. DeSantis called the current situation “effectively the largest human smuggling operation in American history” that began with an immigration “explosion” after Biden took office.

Drug cartels have also taken advantage, driving fentanyl overdoses and the use of methamphetamines, the Governor said.

“This is the golden age for the cartels, since Biden became President,” DeSantis said. “They are eating our lunch every single day, with what’s going on down there.”

The Governor also lambasted comparisons between current immigration patterns and Operation Pedro Pan in the early 1960s, when unaccompanied Cuban minors arrived in the United States to flee the communist regime.

“To equate what’s going on with the southern border — with mass trafficking of humans, illegal entry, drugs, all this other stuff — with Operation Pedro Pan, quite frankly, is disgusting,” DeSantis said. “It’s wrong. It is not even close to the same thing.”

The media availability comes during legislative crunch time for DeSantis’ immigration efforts.

The Legislature is nearly the midpoint of its 60-day Session. Lawmakers have started considering DeSantis’ proposal to prevent state and local governments from doing business with transportation companies that relocate to Florida immigrants who have unlawfully entered the country.

DeSantis questioned why the federal government is arranging flights carrying immigrants to arrive in Jacksonville in the early morning hours and why the federal government hasn’t alerted the state when the immigrants will be arriving:

“How come you’re not blaring this from the rafters so that everybody knows how great you’re doing?”

During Session, lawmakers have also begun budget negotiations. DeSantis’ proposed budget includes $8 million to move immigrants who are in the country illegally out of Florida.

“I can tell you, we’re getting money from the Legislature, because we will be redirecting to Delaware and California and these other sanctuary states. That’s what (is) going to happen in Florida,” DeSantis said.

Speaking alongside the Governor in Miami were members of the Cuban American community, as well as Attorney General Ashley Moody and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, who is of Cuban descent.

“They like to use children as a pawn in this game. But I can tell you, from our perspective, we are protecting children from this heinous scourge that is human trafficking,” Nuñez said.