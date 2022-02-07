February 7, 2022
Bill requiring a financial literacy class in high school aces first committee stop

Tristan Wood

Piggy bank on top of books with chalkboard
If the bill passes, high school students would have to take a half-credit financial literacy class to graduate beginning in 2022-23.

Legislation requiring high school students take a financial literacy and management class passed its first committee Monday.

HB 1115, which would require all students to take a half-credit financial literacy class before graduating, passed the House Secondary Education & Career Development Subcommittee unanimously. The class will teach students about banking practices, money management, credit scores, managing debt, loan applications, insurance policies and local tax assessments.

Republican Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera, the bill’s sponsor, said the legislation is aimed at helping all of Florida’s students regardless of their career goals.

“Whether our students are headed to one of our great colleges or universities, a valuable trade or apprenticeship program, the military or a career in the arts, every single one of them deserves to be equipped with education and information on how to succeed and thrive financially in our society,” she said.

The bill received enthusiastic support from legislators from both political parties.

Democratic Rep. Marie Woodson said she has spoken with young people in her district who have difficulty handling money. 

“This is a bill that is really, really needed. As parents we have seen how our kids don’t have any concept of money,” Woodson said.

Rep. Felicia Robinson, a career educator, said the bill would strengthen the curriculum across the state.

“There have been thousands and thousands of students who have graduated from high school and don’t know how to balance their checkbooks,” she said.

The bill still has two more committee stops. If it is passed, the financial literacy class requirement will apply starting with 9th graders who enter high school in the 2022-23 school year.

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting.

  • Tjb

    February 7, 2022 at 5:46 pm

    Great bill that supports real world knowledge and skills for all. Also, we should allow computer programming to be a substitute for the foreign language requirements.

