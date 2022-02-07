February 7, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lawmakers to consider changes to nursing home staff requirements; AARP Florida says its recommendations have been ignored

Christine Jordan SextonFebruary 7, 20227min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Democrats, activists decry ‘Individual Freedom’ bill at Capitol rally

HeadlinesSW Florida

A new map will drive decisions for Southwest Florida lawmakers

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sixty Days for 2.7.22 — A prime-time look at the 2022 Legislative Session

nursing homes
Florida lawmakers eye reducing mandated nursing requirements at nursing homes during 2022 Session.

Lawmakers this week will consider bills that reduce the number of nursing hours facilities are required to provide to patients and allow facilities that don’t meet the requirements to accept new residents.

Supported by the state’s two nursing home associations, the House bill reduces the amount of nursing care residents must receive, paring back minimum certified nursing assistant requirements from 2.5 hours each day to 1.8. The legislation also allows the facilities to fill the gap with non-nursing “direct care staff.”

The industry has tried to reduce the minimum hours over the years, but those calls have grown louder since the COVID-19 pandemic.

AARP Florida opposes HB 1239 as well as its Senate counterpart (SB 804), which will be heard by the Senate Health Policy Committee Wednesday.

Zayne Smith of AARP told Florida Politics the watchdog organization worked with LeadingAge Florida and SEIU in 2019 when the bills were last considered as potential solutions to increasing staff at long-term care facilities.

Smith said some short-term solutions include authorizing “limited licenses” for retired health care professionals who want to return to work. AARP said the state could also cap what nursing staffing agencies pay workers.

Long-term solutions include requiring the long-term care facilities to spend 75% of Medicaid reimbursements on nursing care.

But none of the ideas are included in the bills under consideration.

“We’ve had ongoing communications with them over the past few years,” Smith said. “It’s kind of an eye opener. Our concerns and our suggestions have gone largely ignored.”

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Florida Health Care Association lobbyist Toby Philpot had been emailing Sen. Ben Albritton about the nuances of the bill before it had been filed. Albritton, the paper reported, also had an hour-long meeting with AARP Florida, SEIU, LeadingAge Florida and the Florida Health Care Association (FHCA).

Florida nursing homes currently are required to provide residents with 3.6 hours of licensed nursing care per day, of which 2.5 hours can be provided by a certified nursing assistant (CNA).

The push this year to change the standards come at a time when lawmakers may extend lawsuit protections for nursing facilities and increase Medicaid reimbursements by hundreds of millions of dollars.

The House bill changes the mandated 3.6 hours of “nursing” care into a requirement that the facilities provide 3.8 hours of direct services care. The House bill keeps a 1-hour requirement for licensed nursing care, but reduces the 2.5-hour CNA mandate to 1.8 hours instead. 

The bill would allow the 0.7-hour difference to be provided by physical therapy staff, occupational therapy staff, speech therapy staff, respiratory therapy staff, activities staff, social services staff, or mental health service workers.

The Senate bill would reduce the 3.6 hour per day nursing requirement to 1 hour of licensed nursing care instead. The remaining 2.5 hours of CNA care could be provided by “direct care,” staff and not CNAs.

Steve Bahmer, president and CEO at LeadingAge Florida, says his board supports maintaining the CNA mandate.

AARP’s Smith notes that the move to change staffing requirements comes on the heels of the Legislature’s decision last year to allow personal care attendants (PCAs) to be used in nursing homes, a move that AARP Florida opposed. Moreover, lawmakers gave the facilities the green light to count the on-the-job training program toward mandated staffing standards.

FHCA spokesperson Kristen Knapp says the program has been successful and offers an opportunity for people to earn money while learning whether they want to be in the long-term care field.

The FHCA surveyed its members in September and found that 362 people who had worked at member facilities as personal care attendants have gone on to become CNAs.

In all, Knapp said the survey showed nursing facilities had recruited and employed 1,235 PCAs. Of those, about 38% decided to sit for the CNA exam. Of the 474 people who took the exam, 362 passed, she said.

“I don’t think that shows a failure,” Knapp said.

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBill requiring a financial literacy class in high school aces first committee stop

nextDan Horton-Diaz posts best-ever fundraising figures for renewed run at HD 120

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories