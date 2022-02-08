February 8, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Senate panel moves to kill ‘hourly rate’ hotels, crack down on ‘first-time johns’

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 8, 20223min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Maria Elvira Salazar proposes pathway to citizenship for immigrants living in the U.S. illegally

2022Headlines

Boca Raton City Council Member files for Emily Slosberg-King’s HD 91 seat

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill to require Florida colleges, universities to change accreditors clears Senate Education Committee

Hotel Vacancy Sign
Senators hope this helps to curb human trafficking.

A bill outlawing the longstanding practice of certain hotels offering “hourly rates” has cleared the Regulated Industries Committee, its first committee of reference in the Senate. And an amendment that would impose felony penalties on those soliciting prostitution was added to the bill.

SB 1852, sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Bradley, adds one line to existing law. “An operator of a public lodging establishment or a vacation rental may not offer an hourly rate for an accommodation.”

However, this one line could have a major impact.

Sen. Lauren Book, presenting the bill on behalf of Bradley, notes that hourly rental lodging facilitates human trafficking.

“Florida ranks third in the country in instances of human trafficking, with half the victims being children,” Book, the chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus, said.

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association and the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops both indicated support for the legislation.

“I don’t know why we waited so long to have this bill brought forward,” said Orlando Democrat Linda Stewart. “It’s a great bill and I look forward to us making a huge dent in human trafficking.”

An amendment to the bill, also presented by Book, enhanced penalties for “first-time sex buying” to a third-degree felony, up from current misdemeanor status.

The Senator said it was intended to “deter would-be johns from even starting the cycle of purchasing sex.”

That amendment also established a Statewide Data Repository for Anonymous Human Trafficking Data, to be housed in and operated by the University of South Florida Trafficking in Persons-Risk to Resilience Lab.

That amendment was supported by the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops.

This legislation still has two committee stops ahead in the Senate. A related measure by Rep. Jackie Toledo is moving in the House. The amendment language today essentially lines up the two bills as they progress respectively.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse committee clears bill outlawing residential protests

nextPoll: Ron DeSantis has advantage over Donald Trump in one Florida congressional district

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Tour Florida and see where the boundary lines shifted on state legislative maps

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more