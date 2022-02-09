Adam Gentle reports more than $25K raised in first month of HD 120 bid

Democratic candidate Adam Gentle raised more than $25,000 in his first month running for the seat representing House District 120, his campaign said Wednesday.

In those numbers, Gentle sees momentum for flipping the district, now represented by a Republican, into the blue column.

Voters are taking to his message, he said.

“Our first month of fundraising shows that voters are ready for change and we have the support to win this race in November,” Gentle said, according to a news release. “I am humbled by the outpouring of support our campaign has received.”

He describes himself as an anti-corruption lawyer and had started this election cycle running to represent Florida’s 25th Congressional District currently represented by U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart. But then he switched to the HD 120, announcing he wanted to make home rule a focal point of his campaign.

January fundraising reports are not due until Feb. 10, and Gentle’s campaign has not officially filed its monthly report to the Division of Elections. Gentle’s campaign says he’s raised $25,529 from 126 donations to his campaign.

Meanwhile, Daniel Horton-Diaz, Gentle’s rival for the Democratic nomination to represent HD 120, raised $31,400 in January, according to election finance reports. More than half though — $16,000 — was a loan the candidate gave his campaign. That leaves just over $15,000 in outside contributions, about $10,000 short of Gentle’s total.

Gentle said his lifelong work has been for the “ordinary people and businesses.”

“I have heard time and time again from supporters that Tallahassee is broken and they’re ready to elect someone with the experience and courage to clean it up,” he said, in his news release. “I am ready to get to work for our local business owners, veterans, our environment and anyone trying to get ahead.”

Reports from the Republicans in the race, incumbent Rep. Jim Mooney, and his rival for the Republican nomination, Robert Allen, have not been filed for January yet.

An analysis of the lean of the remapped HD 120 shows that Democrats might have a difficult time getting elected in the district that includes the southwest extremities of Miami-Dade County and Monroe County. HD 120 voters preferred President Donald Trump by 5 points, according to Matthew Isbell of MCI Maps. In the matchup between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum, though, Gillum prevailed with a 1.8-point advantage.