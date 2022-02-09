Finishing touch: 16 years later, Lindsey Jacobellis gets her gold

When bad things happen at the Olympics, no one ever lets it go.

Nobody’s learned that lesson the hard way more than Lindsey Jacobellis.

A full 16 years and a world removed from the day the American snowboardcross racer gave away the gold medal with a showboat move near the finish line, Jacobellis rode hard to the end and won it.

Instead of a blank stare and a look of shocked disbelief after taking silver in Italy, Jacobellis clenched her fists and pumped them to celebrate gold in China. She smiled wide and placed her hands over her heart. The victory Wednesday marked a remarkable climb back up an Olympic mountain that Jacobellis, now 36 and a seasoned veteran in this game, had every reason to detest.

Or leave behind.

“Some days, I really don’t like it,” she said. “Some days, it’s very stressful and aggravating and there’s anxiety through the roof. But when it all comes all together, it really makes it worth it.”

It only felt fitting that Jacobellis, a five-time Olympian who has been humbled aplenty at the Games, made a breakthrough for a U.S. team that, until she showed up, could not seem to get anything right. Hours before her win, over on the Alpine course, Mikaela Shiffrin skidded out in the slalom to make her 0 for 2 at the Olympics. That opened the door for Jacobellis to flip the script and make some history, too.

She won America’s first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics. She became the oldest U.S. woman to win a gold in Winter Games history. Also, the 16 years marked the longest gap between medals for any U.S. woman at the Winter Olympics.

Shiffrin’s struggles aren’t the only troubles the U.S. has had. Earlier in the week, two defending snowboard champions, Red Gerard and Jamie Anderson, failed to medal in slopestyle. Anderson took to social media and conceded her “mental health and clarity just hasn’t been on par.”

Jacobellis made her mistake when she was 20, back in a time when the mental health of Olympians wasn’t much on the minds of media or anyone in the sports space.

On that day in Italy, she was far in the clear in the gold-medal race, but she bent her legs up and grabbed her board and gave a flashy little twist toward the grandstand. A method grab. It was a showy move saved for winning runs in a game where style trumps almost everything.

But Jacobellis fell.

A hot-dogger and a showoff, some critics labeled her. Got what she deserved, others said.

The woman who had come into those Olympics as the quintessential star-in-the-making left as something else. Every four years when the Games returned, the story was reheated and retold. Jacobellis made one final over those three Olympics. Never got back on the podium.