February 15, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Managed care plans would be required to report more data to state under a pair of bills moving through the Legislature

Christine Jordan SextonFebruary 15, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill requiring American-made iron and steel in public works projects forges on

HeadlinesTech

Bill to promote electric vehicle charging competition gets green light from House panel

2022Headlines

Texas Republicans prefer Ron DeSantis to their own Governor: 2024 Poll

Medicaid
Democrats in the House and Senate are pushing for more Medicaid managed care encounter data.

Medicaid managed care plans would be required to report more data to the state in the coming years under a bill that cleared the Senate Rules Committee Tuesday morning.

Sponsored by Sen. Shevrin Jones, SB 1258 would require Medicaid managed care plans to collect and annually report HEDIS measures, the federal Core Set of Children’s Health Care Quality measures, and the federal Core Set of Adult Health Care Quality performance measures. Those reports would go to the Agency for Health Care Administration.

Beginning in 2025, the bill requires the plans to report the Adult Core Set Behavioral Health measures. And beginning with the 2026 calendar year, the Medicaid managed care plans must stratify the required reported measures by age, sex, race, ethnicity, primary language and whether there is a disability determination from the Social Security Administration.

The Rules Committee was the third Senate panel to consider the bill, which can now be heard by the full Senate. Its counterpart, HB 855, has also cleared all committees of reference and is awaiting floor debate. Reps. Robin Bartleman and Nick Duran are sponsoring the House bill.

In addition to requiring plans to submit additional health care measures to the state, the bill also makes a technical correction to reflect that HEDIS is an acronym for “Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set.” HEDIS once stood for “Health Plan Employer Data and Information Set,” and the statutes still reflect the old moniker.

Florida has a Medicaid managed care mandate which requires most enrollees, from cradle to the grave, to join a managed care plan.

To hold down costs, Florida competitively bids its Medicaid program, inking contracts with health plans that submit winning bids in 11 regions across the state. The current law requires contracted Medicaid managed care plans to be accredited by the National Committee for Quality Assurance, the Joint Commission, or another nationally recognized accrediting body, or have initiated the accreditation process, within one year of signing the contract.

AHCA, which houses the state’s Medicaid program, is charged with ensuring the plans meet contractual requirements and the current law requires the health plans to report HEDIS measures to the state.

AHCA says it currently requires health plans to report 27 HEDIS measures related to medical care and nine measures related to Child and Adult Core Set measures in its contracts with those plans.

A staff analysis of the bill indicates the state will need one additional employee and $79,930 to implement the provisions in the bill.

This is one of two Medicaid managed care bills Florida lawmakers are considering this Session. The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services will consider the other Medicaid managed care bill, SB 1950 by Sen. Jason Brodeur, Wednesday morning. That measure updates the Medicaid managed care statutes.

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Biden has long-term inflation plan, but voter patience short

nextBill requiring American-made iron and steel in public works projects forges on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
What’s in a name? UCF’s latest fiasco over misused naming rights money
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more