February 15, 2022
House panel approved bill granting first responders more time to file PTSD claims
Image via Adobe.

Police
PTSD rates are higher among veterans, police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel.

The state may soon provide first responders more time to file a workers’ compensation claim related to post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) under a bill advanced Tuesday by the Senate Rules Committee.

State law requires first responders to file a claim no less than 90 days after the “manifestation” of PTSD. The proposal (SB 1066), however, would change the deadline to 90 days after a traumatic event or a diagnosis.

Zephyrhills Republican Sen. Danny Burgess is the bill sponsor. He and proponents assert the current timeline is inadequate. The Senate Rules Committee agreed, and unanimously approved the bill.

“The reality is just because a symptom may be manifesting, you don’t necessarily know that that’s what you’re struggling with or going through,” Burgess said. “A diagnosis is a far more appropriate timeline to start that 90-day window.”

According to a staff analysis, first responders are nearly five times more likely to witness a traumatic event and develop PTSD. Of those with a diagnosis, 30% will develop a behavioral health condition, including depression.

Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book wants more improvements to the workers’ comp process, including the addition of more “qualifying events.”

Unlike the general population, whose traumatic experiences are typically limited to an isolated event, Book noted that some first responders are repeatedly exposed to trauma throughout their career.

Some situations — such as a detective investigating child pornography — may fall outside of the criteria needed to qualify for PTSD compensation, Book explained.

“We know that trauma doesn’t necessarily look linear,” she said. “It takes time to show up.”

Tuesday’s vote marks three straight committee stops without an oppositional vote against the measure. The bill now awaits the House’s full consideration.

Cape Coral Republican Rep. Mike Giallombardo is the companion bill sponsor (HB 689). If signed into law, the bill would take effect July 1.

Symptoms of PTSD may include flashbacks, nightmares and anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about a traumatic event. Symptoms of PTSD occur shortly after a traumatic incident, though in some instances surface years later. PTSD rates are higher among veterans, police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel.
Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

