February 15, 2022
‘Liberate your employees’: Gov. DeSantis floats no-mask ‘workers’ bill of rights’

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 15, 20223min3

Desantis, Ron - 4
'Liberate your employees from forced mask requirements.'

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested that Floridians need a “workers’ bill of rights.”

That bill of rights would be focused rather narrowly, however, with the Governor calling on hotels and convention centers to “liberate your employees from forced mask requirements.”

“I hate to say it, but I think we need a workers’ bill of rights on some of this stuff,” the Governor said, so that people can “breathe freely.”

DeSantis described his experience as a public speaker, observing the dichotomy between the unmasked audience “cavorting” and waiters and bar staff forced to mask up by corporate.

“I don’t think any of these resorts or restaurants should be making these servers wear masks,” DeSantis said. “They don’t want to wear them.”

“I’ll speak to a group,” DeSantis continued. “There will be 500 people at a dinner. And I’ll speak. And nobody’s wearing a mask.”

“And I don’t think they should,” DeSantis continued. “But then they make the wait staff wear masks during that time period! I’m thinking to myself: ‘Why? What does that do?’ If they want to do it for themselves, fine, I think people should have that freedom. But in many cases they’re being forced to do it by the properties.”

A “workers’ bill of rights,” at least theoretically, would target that. Florida is an at-will employment state, but on issues of masking, it seems DeSantis wants the power with labor over capital.

The Governor described asking wait staff about “when are they going to liberate you from the mask,” adding that “they’re all waiting for it.”

“Any of these big companies running these hotels and resorts, liberate your employees from forced masking requirements,” DeSantis said, evoking applause from supporters on hand.

DeSantis made the comments during a news conference in Fort Walton Beach, where he was highlighting Florida tourism successes.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

3 comments

  • Ian

    February 15, 2022 at 4:59 pm

    Workers already have a bill of rights. It’s found in the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

    Reply

  • Frankie M.

    February 15, 2022 at 5:08 pm

    Mouthbreathers of the world unite! Free Covid for all!! If there’s no mask mandates in schools I doubt alot of businesses are requiring them. It’s called common courtesy but Ronnie has labeled it an infringement of his right to tell private businesses what to do.

    Reply

    • zhombre

      February 15, 2022 at 5:48 pm

      You should wear a butt plug as well as a mask because flatulence spreads COVID.

      Reply

