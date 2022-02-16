February 16, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Investigators say Ryan Zinke misused position as interior secretary
Florida Democrats say to Ryan Zinke: ‘Don’t let the door hit you.”

Associated PressFebruary 16, 20222min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Event ticket resale bill clears first House committee

2022Headlines

North Florida casino campaign still wants Supreme Court review of ballot language

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Debbie Wasserman Schultz calls on U.S. Postmaster to crack down on deceptive ‘ghost candidates’ mailers

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Testifies To Senate Hearing On Department's Budget
Zinke was the Interior Secretary under former President Donald Trump.

Government investigators say former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke misused his position to advance a development project in his Montana hometown and lied to an agency ethics official about his involvement.

The Interior Department’s inspector general said in a report made public Wednesday that Zinke continued working with a foundation on the commercial project in the community of Whitefish, Montana even after he committed upon taking office to breaking ties with the foundation.

The report also says Zinke gave incorrect and incomplete information to an Interior Department ethics official who confronted him over his involvement and that Zinke directed his staff to assist him with the project in a misuse of his position.

The Great Northern Veterans Peace Park Foundation was established by Zinke and others in 2007. Zinke and his wife were in negotiations with private developers for the use of foundation land for a commercial development project.

Zinke is a candidate in the June Republican primary for an open Montana Congressional seat, a position he held prior to joining Donald Trump’s cabinet.

Zinke’s campaign called the report “a political hit job” and said his family’s involvement in the land deal led to the creation of a children’s sledding park.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousEvent ticket resale bill clears first House committee

nextNew TGH behavioral health hospital coming to Tampa’s Medical District

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Mason-Dixon poll gives Marco Rubio the edge against Val Demings in Florida’s U.S. Senate contest

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more