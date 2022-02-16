New TGH behavioral health hospital coming to Tampa’s Medical District

Tampa General Hospital is preparing to break ground in the coming months on a new TGH Behavioral Health Hospital deep in the heart of Tampa’s medical district.

It’s just the latest in a series of steps taken by TGH to bolster the area’s burgeoning medical district, which has been drawing talent, biotech and venture capital to the region.

Tampa’s medical district is transforming the area into a complete ecosystem of health care innovation: increasing access, providing greater quality care at a lower cost to patients.

“Tampa General is committed to meeting the wide spectrum of health and wellness needs of our community, including all aspects of behavioral health, which are more in demand than ever before,” said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital, in a statement.

The new TGH Behavioral Health Hospital will offer a full range of inpatient and outpatient services led by the region’s leading psychiatrists from USF Health.

As part of an academic health system, there will also be learning opportunities for medical students and residents at USF Health Morsani College Medicine.

“Working side-by-side with USF Health” Couris added, “the new Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital will provide critical academically-driven behavioral health care, support the next generation of behavioral health physicians.”

“We are proud to provide the highest level of academic psychiatric care in the region and look forward to offering this same standard of critical care in the new behavioral health hospital as part of our continued alignment with TGH,” said Charles J. Lockwood, M.D., MHCM, senior vice president for USF Health and dean of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. “Together, we are working to make Tampa Bay a destination for the finest health care in Florida and the Southeastern United States.”

The Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital will provide hands-on learning for USF Health Morsani College of Medicine students, as well as on-the-job training for residents in the field of psychiatry.

Additionally, the hospital will directly link to TGH’s Neurosciences Institute, through which best-in-class physicians provide a full spectrum of care to patients of all ages suffering from neurological disorders.

The four-story, 83,000-square-foot facility will offer 96 inpatient beds. Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital will be adjacent to the new Tampa General Rehabilitation Hospital.

Construction is expected to begin in 2022 or early 2023, opening is scheduled for late 2024.