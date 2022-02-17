February 17, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Strong numbers for Democrats in fresh Jacksonville polling
Deegan is the mayoral frontrunner, if the UNF poll is right.

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 17, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Betty Sembler, political matriarch, anti-drug advocate, and philanthropist, dies at 90

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.17.22

BudgetHeadlines

Ben Albritton to amend water bill amid Gov. DeSantis opposition

Donna Deegan
Good news abounds for Polson, Deegan, Burton in new UNF poll.

As early voting continues in a Jacksonville Special Election, new polling reveals good news for local Democrats in the current election and those running next year.

University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab conducted an email poll of the Special Election for an open at-large seat on the City Council, and found that the race between Democrat Tracye Polson and Republican Nick Howland is too close to call.

Polson and Howland each had 50% support, and partisans came home to their parties in the survey. Just 3% of Republicans polled picked Polson, and only 4% of Democrats went with Howland.

One metric to watch: Howland dominated Polson with no party affiliation (NPA) voters polled. The survey showed 64% picked Howland, with 36% preferring his Democratic opponent.

Turnout as of the end of Wednesday is still under 9%, but leaning toward Polson. Democrats have a 4-point edge in overall turnout, but that lead has narrowed as early voting has continued.

The tightness of the UNF poll is consistent with previous data points in this race. Polson and Howland were the top two finishers in the first election last December, and less than a percentage point separated them then also.

The good news got better in terms of 2023 races, with early polling showing strength for Democrats in next year’s races for Mayor and Sheriff.

Democrat Donna Deegan was the choice of 41% of those surveyed, with majority support among Black, Hispanic and female voters. Her 19% support with NPA voters was good for first in the field.

Republican candidates and pre-candidates, including two dynamic fundraisers so far, lagged behind. Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis registered 20% support and City Council Members LeAnna Cumber and Al Ferraro languished in single digits, with 9% and 7% support, respectively.

Though Deegan is riding high in the polls, she has a little less than $350,000 on hand between her campaign account and her political committee, Donna for Duval. That compares unfavorably to Cumber’s JAX First political committee, which has roughly $1.8 million on hand. And both Deegan and Cumber are chasing Davis, whose Building a Better Economy committee has roughly $3.5 million on hand.

Deegan is outpacing Ferraro, who has roughly $170,000 on hand between his campaign account and his political committee.

Given the crowded field, it is likely that no candidate would get a majority in March 2023, necessitating a General Election runoff between the top two finishers. The same dynamic could play out in the Sheriff’s race, where the leading Democrat is also a leading fundraiser.

Democrat Lakesha Burton has roughly $750,000 on hand between her Make Every Voice Count political committee and campaign account, and she was preferred by 39% of all respondents. The poll found 53% of female voters and 68% of Black voters backed her, as did 71% of Democrats.

Republican T.K. Waters’ 27% support was good for second place, and he likewise has around $750,000 on hand between his A Safer Jacksonville for All political committee and his campaign account. In the survey, 48% of NPA voters surveyed preferred Waters, well ahead of any competition with that cohort.

Other candidates who have been struggling to match the frontrunners in fundraising likewise are struggling in polls. Republican Mat Nemeth was the choice of just 15% of those surveyed. Democrats Tony Cummings and Wayne Clark, meanwhile, had just 4% and 2% support, respectively.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGun control activists call out Marco Rubio on NRA donations and inaction on legislation

nextBen Albritton to amend water bill amid Gov. DeSantis opposition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Betty Sembler, drug addiction fighter and GOP icon, dies at 90

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more