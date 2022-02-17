February 16, 2022
Betty Sembler, political matriarch, anti-drug advocate, and philanthropist, dies at 90

Peter Schorsch February 16, 2022

Sembler ART
Sembler died Wednesday surrounded by her family.

Betty Sembler, a prolific and powerful advocate for conservative and Republican policies and politicians, died Wednesday, her family said. She was 90.

As half of a potent fundraising duo with her husband, developer Mel Sembler, she was befriended by presidents and dynasties, especially the late George H.W. Bush and his sons, George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

A message from Jan Sher, wife of The Sembler Company’s former executive chairman, Craig Sher, revealed Betty Sembler died Wednesday surrounded by family.

“We all know she led a blessed life filled with amazing adventures, but her true passion was her family and all the people she treated ‘like family,'” Jan Sher wrote. “All of our lives were certainly enriches by knowing our dear ‘Aunt Betty.'”

After news broke of Mrs. Sembler’s passing, politicians of all political stripes eulogized the political matriarch of three children and eleven grandchildren.

“Betty Sembler was truly a great Floridian who dedicated her life to serving others,” U.S. Sen. and former Florida Governor Rick Scott tweeted. “Ann and I were blessed to know Betty and we are heartbroken by this tremendous loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mel, their family and everyone who knew and loved Betty as we did.”

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody commemorated Mrs. Sembler’s activism against illegal drugs, which included co-founding Straight, Inc., a controversial treatment program chaired by Mr. Sembler from 1976 to 1993, and her founding of Save Our Society from Drugs and the Drug Free America Foundation.

“It is a true loss to Florida,”Moody posted on Twitter Wednesday evening. “Her anti-drug efforts no doubt saved lives and we will always miss her.”

Like the carefully cultivated strip shopping centers her husband built on handshake deals, the Semblers only threw their weight behind candidates they believed in.

“Some people in politics are motivated by being against something, against that person or that thing,” Republican strategist Karl Rove told the Tampa Bay Times in 2019. “ Betty and Mel tend to be positive and for things.… What drives them is helping people. We want to educate people about the dangers of drug addiction, or we want to make sure our state is a welcoming place, or we believe our conservative philosophy will help our country.”

Born Betty Schlesinger in 1931, she met Mel Semblerwhen both were students at Northwestern University. Over the years, the Semblers visited George H.W. and Barbara Bush many times, and hosted the 41st president at their home to write his memoirs. Mitt Romney was another favorite.

“We all know she led a blessed life filled with amazing adventures, but her true passion was her family and all the people she treated ‘like family,’” the family said in a statement Wednesday. “ all our lives were certainly enriched by knowing our dear ‘Aunt Betty.’”

Editor’s note: Peter Schorsch reporters Andrew Meachem and Renzo Downey contributed to this report. 

Here is a running compilation of other tributes to Mrs. Sembler:

 

Attorney General Ashley Moody:

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist:

Congressional candidate Amanda Makki:

Veteran fundraiser Ann Herberger:

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch

