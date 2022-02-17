February 17, 2022
Florida transportation secretary Kevin Thibault resigns to take airport job
Kevin Thibault takes to the skies; or at least the airport.

Associated Press

thibault
His departure date has yet to be announced.

Florida’s secretary of transportation is stepping down to take over as CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, officials said.

The GOAA board voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a five-year contract for Kevin Thibault, according to an agency news release. He was named the preferred candidate at last month’s meeting pending negotiations on terms of employment.

As part of his new job, Thibault will oversee operations of Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport. The year before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Orlando International Airport handled more than 50 million passengers.

“Kevin Thibault will help lead the airport to new heights, with a focus on operational efficiency, flights to more destinations and the most enjoyable airport experience possible,” GOAA Chairman Carson Good said in a statement.

Gov. Ron DeSantis tapped Thibault to head the Florida Department of Transportation shortly after taking office in January 2019.

“Secretary Thibault’s thoughtful and collaborative approach has left a legacy at FDOT that will be felt by our residents for decades to come,” DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske said in an email.

Thibault is expected to take over at the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority next month, officials said. The exact date will depend on the completion of his responsibilities as secretary of transportation.

State officials didn’t immediately name Thibault’s successor at the Florida Department of Transportation.

Associated Press

