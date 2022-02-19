February 19, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tampa Bay reports substantial decline in COVID-19 cases, vaccinations

Kelly HayesFebruary 19, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Congressional Black Caucus PAC endorses Michele Rayner for CD 13

FederalHeadlines

Charlie Crist speaks with National Guard Chief on Florida troops in Europe, funding priorities

HeadlinesOlympics

U.S. skaters file appeal to get Olympic medals in Beijing

Covid Tampa 813
Hillsborough and Pinellas counties saw case numbers nearly split in half between this week and the last.

The Tampa Bay is seeing a strong decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

From Feb. 11 through Feb. 17, Hillsborough County reported 4,324 cases of COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the Florida Department of Health. That’s down from the 7,681 cases the county reported last week, Feb. 4 through Feb. 10.

Overall, case numbers are still up from mid-December, when the county reported just above 1,000 weekly cases, but way down from peaking in January. In the last week of January,  the county reported 18,219 cases.

Since the pandemic’s start, Hillsborough County has reported 368,092 cases of COVID-19.

The caseload reported in the past week was accompanied by a countywide positivity rate of 11.9%. For reference, a 10% positivity rate is considered the threshold for community spread by researchers. The week prior, the county saw a rate of 15.9%.

As for vaccination numbers, 959 individuals got the jab in Hillsborough County this week. That’s a couple hundred fewer individuals than the week before, which reported 1,338 vaccinations. The county’s vaccination rate is now 69%, accounting for all residents five and up who are eligible to receive the shot.

Neighboring Pinellas County also is reporting a dip in COVID-19 cases, confirming 2,086 cases in the last week. That’s almost half that of the prior week, which saw 4,004 new cases. The county’s positivity rate also is slightly lower, coming in at 9.3% this past week, down from 14.1% the week prior.

For comparison, in mid-December, the county reported about 500 new weekly cases and a positivity rate of only 2.8%.

Pinellas County has confirmed 204,837 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The report also showed that only 374 people in Pinellas County got vaccinated within the last week, compared to the 641 individuals who received the jab the week prior. With the addition of the newly vaccinated group, 654,959 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s 69% of the county’s eligible population.

Pasco County reported 1,095 new weekly cases and a positivity rate of 10.6%. So far, Pasco County has recorded 120,110 cases of COVID-19. In the week prior, Pasco County reported  2,454 COVID-19 cases and a 17.7% positivity rate.

The county has a vaccination rate of 68% after 312 more people got vaccinated in the last week.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDems, GOP set inflation, COVID mandates as election themes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories