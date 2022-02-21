Senate Appropriations Committee signs off on fatherhood bill

The Senate Appropriations Committee advanced a sweeping bill Monday that aims to address the “fatherhood crisis” in Florida.

A priority of House Speaker Chris Sprowls, the bill would invest $70 million to promote “responsible” fatherhood, protect at-risk boys and support foster children statewide.

The committee advanced the bill (HB 7065) unanimously with only one question and no debate. It now awaits full Senate consideration. Fernandina Beach Republican Sen. Aaron Bean is the companion sponsor.

“It goes all in on fatherhood,” Bean told members of the proposal.

Among other provisions, the bill would create a “Responsible Fatherhood” website, which would provide fathers with various information and resources. The measure would also designate June as “Responsible Fatherhood Month” and increase the stipend a a student would receive as they transition out of foster care. Bean said the stipend would increase to $1,720 a month from $1,256.

According to research shared by House staff, children raised in fatherless homes are twice as likely to drop out of school, while fatherless boys are three times more likely to go to jail.

Alternatively, the House boasted data saying children with father figures are twice as likely to attend college and hold a job. They’re also 80% less likely to spend time in jail.

The bill tasks the Department of Children and Families with awarding grants to fatherhood programs and nonprofits serving at-risk boys.

“(We) know the importance of fatherhood, know that when a child has a father in their life, they have every opportunity to thrive, and they do better than those that don’t have that same opportunity,” Bean added.

Foster parents would also see a boost under the bill. They’d score a $200 monthly stipend increase, which is intended for early learning and child care uses.

The bill further would require the Department of Juvenile Justice to coordinate with DCF and collect data on children involved with both departments.

If signed into law, the bill would take effect July 1. It now awaits the Senate’s full consideration.