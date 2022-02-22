AARP Innovation Labs, Venture Miami announce finalists for ‘AgeTech’ competition

AARP Innovation Labs and Venture Miami announced the six finalists for the Connect & Thrive Pitch competition, which sought out digital innovations to combat loneliness and social isolation.

The finalists will present their “AgeTech” solutions at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami on March 9 to a panel of judges that includes AARP Board of Directors Chair Annette Franqui, Krillion Ventures managing partner Melissa Krinzman and Center for Black Innovation co-founder Derick Pearson.

The people’s choice winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize and the grand prize winner will receive a $20,000. The winner will have an opportunity to be considered in the AARP Innovation Labs startup portfolio; recognition and interview opportunities through Venture Miami; and an opportunity to meet with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez for a “Cafecito Talk.”

“Tech solutions can be critical in reducing social isolation among older adults, from telehealth visits, to online shopping to virtual connections with loved ones,” said Andy Miller, the senior vice president of AARP Innovation Labs. “We look forward to hearing how these innovative solutions can help further address the issue of social isolation and loneliness among older adults.”

Suarez added, “We would like to congratulate the finalists on making it to the final stage of the Connect & Thrive Pitch. We look forward to hearing from these inspiring innovators on March 9thand following their success for years to come.”

Austin Burch, the head of client operations at Miami-based Papa will participate as a keynote speaker at the event and share the company’s startup journey experience with participants. AARP said Jeanine Suah would serve as the event’s emcee and that Steve Greenberg will host a version of his YouTube gadget game show called “What The Heck Is That?” during the Connect & Thrive pitch competition intermission.

Members of the public can RSVP online to attend.

The finalists are:

— Mind&Melody, which uses interactive music programs with educational and therapeutic benefits for individuals experiencing neurological impairments in order to improve quality of life.

— Storybook App, which combines narrated bedtime stories, music and relaxation techniques like meditation and infant massage to help parents and grandparents spend high-quality time with their children before bedtime to improve emotional health and sleep.

— Chatables, which creates virtual characters to engage isolated older adults in conversation and interactive skits to reduce feelings of loneliness, exercise the social and emotional brain, and potentially slow the onset of mental decline.

— RAZ Mobility, which offers mobile assistive technology and services to people with disabilities, including the RAZ Memory Cell Phone for seniors with cognitive decline.

— Vivo, which provides small group personal training online that, unlike video or live-streamed classes, is a live and interactive two-way experience that addresses the loss of strength and independence in older adults.

— Carevocacy, which aims to reduce social isolation and promote independence through tech education. They do this by matching older adults with tech tutors known as “Carevocates.”