Election Day turnout drives GOP flip of Jacksonville City Council seat

Republican Nick Howland flipped a Democratic seat on the Jacksonville City Council Tuesday, winning the Special Election for the At Large Group 3 seat vacated by the passing of Tommy Hazouri.

With 198 of 199 precincts reporting, Howland had just short of a 5,000 vote lead, drawing 52% of the vote overall and proving again that Republicans win Election Day in Duval.

Democratic candidate Tracye Polson won the early vote, with 53.5% of the combined in-person early voting and mail ballots and a nearly 5,000 vote advantage before Election Day.

However, she did not bank sufficient numbers to overcome robust Republican turnout Tuesday, with Republicans getting nearly 9,000 more Tuesday votes in than Democrats.

During the lunch hour, Republicans took the overall turnout lead, and didn’t relinquish it. The Republican turnout advantage kept building as the day went on, stretching to nearly 5,000 raw votes and nearly 4% of the total vote as polls closed.

Election Day turnout was the driver, with Republicans winning that turnout battle by nearly 9,000 votes.

Both candidates raised and spent big money in this race. Polson had reported raising $483,000 between her campaign account and her political committee through the end of January, the last date for which records are available, with 56% of that being self-funded. Howland did not self-fund, instead drawing on the business community to raise $340,000 through the end of last month.

Each campaign attacked the other candidate’s fundraising, with Polson accusing Howland of collecting “dark money” while Howland’s campaign spotlighted a surge of out-of-state donations for Polson.

Meanwhile, despite the campaign being a local race to fill a little more than a year left of a City Council term, statewide players abounded for both Polson and Howland during the closing stretch.

Democrats came during Early Voting. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist visited Jacksonville last week, with state Sen. Annette Taddeo visiting on Saturday and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried appearing on Sunday.

However, Republicans with national prominence emerged to endorse Howland on Monday, in announcements seemingly timed not to energize the Democratic base during Early Voting.

“This is an important election that we must win,” urged U.S. Sen. Rick Scott in an endorsement Monday.

“Nick’s opponent is a radical leftist who openly supports defunding the police and taking officers off the streets,” charged Gov. Ron DeSantis in a robocall that irked Polson backers, who spent most of the stretch run of the campaign disputing assertions from Republicans that she wanted to “defund the police.”

Polson had finished first in the four-way First Election in December, less than a percentage point ahead of Howland. But maintaining voter enthusiasm for the second round proved to be difficult, as did overcoming a unified and cohesive Republican effort behind Howland.

Republicans mocked Polson, noting she lost another expensive campaign in 2018 for state House, noting that the apparent strategy of linking Howland to Mayor Lenny Curry worked out better for the Republican than the attacking Democrat.

The Duval County Democrats offered a statement, blaming dirty campaigning for their loss.

“Howland ran a campaign riddled with deceptions and mistruths,” the local party said, attacking in defeat.

Republicans continue to maintain a hold on local politics, with 14 of 19 City Council seats and all countywide offices. This election shows that endures, even with Democrats holding a nearly six point edge in party registration.

Meanwhile, state and national Republicans frame Tuesday’s outcome as a sign of things to come.

“Good to see Florida Democrats aren’t waiting until November to start losing,” snarked RNC Spokeswoman Julia Friedland.