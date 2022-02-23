Drop off set to begin for annual Suits for Session drive

If you’ve gained a few pounds, lost weight, or just want to make room for a new spring wardrobe, this is the weekend to rustle through the closet to find and donate professional wear and accessories to “Suits for Session.”

For the seventh year, Volunteer Florida is sponsoring the service project to collect new and gently worn business attire to help prepare job seekers in need. Drop off will be held Wednesday on the 2nd floor of the Capitol Rotunda. Another curbside drop-off location will be available in front of Tallahassee City Hall.

“Suits for Session is our way of uniting lawmakers, agency partners, and local change-makers to make a tangible difference in the lives of job-seekers statewide,” said Volunteer Florida CEO Corey Simon. “It’s our honor to serve and lead by that example each year with this service project.”

Since its inception, Suits for Session has collected tens of thousands of items for distribution to organizations in Tallahassee and throughout the state. Recipient organizations this year include AMIkids Panama City Marine Institute, Bridges International, and CareerSource Gulf Coast.

“It’s a local project with a statewide impact,” said Volunteer Florida External Affairs Director Kim Hawkes. “It’s a big effort … and it will be on full display in the Rotunda.”

Hawkes said she and other staffers are already sorting donations from “agency folks and state employees” from 22 state departments and agencies.

Men’s and women’s items accepted include full suits, blazers/jackets, blouses/shirts, pants/trousers, dresses and skirts, ties, belts, shoes and handbags.

Also continuing support for this drive is Simply Healthcare Plans, a managed health care plan serving Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members in Florida.

“This service project invigorates everyone’s sprits each Legislative Session as we assemble from every corner of Florida to make a positive impact,” said Simply President Holly Prince. “In a very real way, we’re helping Floridians gain meaningful employment and get back on their feet with this donation initiative.”