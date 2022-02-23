Charlie Crist opens Ukraine offensive on Ron DeSantis

As tensions heat up in Ukraine, a Democratic candidate for Governor continues to challenge Ron DeSantis, questioning whether the incumbent will “support democracy abroad” amid what appears to be an increasing American role in the region.
Rep. Charlie Crist’s campaign released a statement Wednesday challenging the DeSantis administration, posing the question: “Why won’t Ron DeSantis defend democracy abroad?”
“Gov. DeSantis’s administration is shamefully failing to give a straight answer on whether they support democracy abroad, from Ukraine to Cuba to Venezuela. This should be easy, Governor. Just tell the people of Florida whether you stand with democracy, or with Vladimir Putin, Nicolás Maduro, and the Castro regime. Your silence is a slap in the face to the countless Floridians who have suffered at the hands of authoritarians and dictators,” said Crist campaign press secretary Samantha Ramirez.
In reaching that conclusion, the Crist campaign spotlighted a quote from gubernatorial spokesperson Christina Pushaw, who stoked controversy when she invoked her own professional experience in that part of the world and questioned America’s ability to “promote democracy” in foreign lands given issues at home.
“Pre 2020, I was an idealist who truly wanted to help Ukraine become a strong democracy. I spent a lot of time in Ukraine, still have friends there I worry about now. But the sad fact is the USA is in no position to ‘promote democracy’ abroad while our own country is falling apart,” Pushaw contended.
In subsequent tweets, she described herself as “skeptical of the State Department’s democracy promotion efforts.” Pushaw went on to offer examples of where the federal government has fallen short.
“Maybe because we were treated to tweets about Antony Blinken’s Spotify playlist while Afghanistan fell to the Taliban? Maybe because my former boss is a political prisoner in a democratic ally & the day he was arrested the State Department tweeted about International Pronoun Day?,” Pushaw continued.
Wednesday’s communique from the Crist campaign followed up on a tweet from the Congressman himself demanding DeSantis account for Pushaw’s positions.
“America stands for freedom and democracy. We strongly support democratic values when they are threatened, whether at home or abroad. This statement is unpatriotic and should be condemned by DeSantis,” Crist contended.
Pushaw countered the Crist campaign’s framing of her remarks and the international situation writ large in comments to Florida Politics Wednesday.
“The Governor’s past statements and actions with regard to Cuba and Venezuela speak for themselves. I am not a psychologist, but there appears to be some projection going on here,” Pushaw said, noting that Crist himself visited Cuba in 2019.
Pushaw framed the remainder of the remarks in an individual capacity, reiterating her skepticism of an expanded American role in the region.
“As my tweet made clear, I believe we as Americans are facing serious challenges at home, with the (Joe) Biden administration’s refusal to do their job securing our own country’s border, as well as the President’s blatantly unconstitutional power grabs around COVID-19 mandates. Addressing the problems in our own country ought to take precedence over ‘democracy promotion’ abroad,” Pushaw contended.
She then rejected the framing of the Crist attack itself as misplaced.
“Moreover, this has nothing to do with taking sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is not about ‘democracy promotion’ but about Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Pushaw said.
Pushaw had previously spotlighted the incongruity of Democratic candidates attacking her by way of attacking DeSantis.
“Aspiring gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried attack me, a mere staffer, because they know that they are NOT on (DeSantis’) level,” she tweeted Wednesday.
Frankie M.
February 23, 2022 at 12:15 pm
I’m surprised we haven’t heard the great Ronnie pontificate about Ukraine. He weighs in on everything else from Mexican drug mules to Canadian truckers. Let’s see if he goes full Trump on Ukraine. I believe he’s Trump lite but he could prove me wrong. It’s happened before. Meanwhile Rick Scott only ever talks about “Chiner” while ignoring the Putin horse in the room. Talk about a one trick pony. See what I did there?
Tom
February 23, 2022 at 12:29 pm
A lot of nothing from you Frankie, did you and Phil change your underwear after the wipe put by Ronnie and Howland in Jacksonville?
Crist is aCamillion joke , want a be.
Nothing story, being fabricated.
What is crist saying, is he going to vote for u s soldiers to fight in Ukraine? A non nato country?
Bill Clinton forced them to give up nukes.
The Dems have made a mess of Ukraine.
Frankie M.
February 23, 2022 at 12:41 pm
Thank you for the kind words. It’s not your fault affection was a commodity your mother didn’t deal in.
I could care less about Crist or his “campaign” but he brings up a good point. Trump singlehandedly tried to get rid of NATO on his watch. Ronnie road Trump’s coattails to Tally. Let’s see how far the apple falls from the tree. If you’re scared to hear Ronnie open his mouth say you’re scared. If that’s not the case then what are you scared of?
Ron Ogden
February 23, 2022 at 12:36 pm
Crist is not YET a candidate for president, as he undoubtedly will be in 2024, no matter how badly he loses this year. He has no business inserting himself into foreign affairs. Pushaw was making a solid, defensible point about how America is being torn apart by a mentally failing president and a Democratic Party that is literally gone manic in fear of the beating it is going to take this fall.
Frankie M.
February 23, 2022 at 12:47 pm
Why is Ukraine off-limits? Ronnie’s already running for potus two years from now. He can’t help but share his stream of consciousness with us regardless of the setting or the question. So why the silent treatment all of a sudden? Is it because his position puts him at odds with Trump or because he is aligned with the Putin loving former president? If you’re scared Ronnie say you’re scared.