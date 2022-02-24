February 24, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Scott Plakon taps Ukrainian heritage with Holodomor remembrance measure

Scott PowersFebruary 24, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

More than 20 lawmakers back Michael Grieco for Senate

HeadlinesInfluence

House passes bill to broaden penalties for ‘traveling criminals’

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Marco Rubio says China won’t move on Taiwan anytime soon

FLAPOL101619CH074
The Holodomor — mass murder by starvation — killed millions of Ukrainians.

Republican Rep. Scott Plakon, who is of Ukrainian descent, has filed a resolution calling for a day of remembrance in Florida for the Holodomor, the famine genocide inflicted by Soviet leaders in the 1930s, killing millions of Ukrainians.

Plakon introduced his Holodomor Remembrance Day resolution (HR 8055) on Tuesday, the day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would send troops into two Ukrainian provinces already largely controlled by Russian separatists, and two days before Putin launched Russia’s full assault against Ukraine.

Plakon’s resolution calls for Florida to recognize Nov. 26, 2022, as Holodomor Remembrance Day.

Holodomor (Ukrainian for murder by starvation) occurred in 1932 and 1933 in Ukraine, orchestrated by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. In part, Stalin sought to punish Ukrainians for bucking his government and its policies. He also wanted to forcibly break up Ukraine’s family farm culture to make way for Marxist collective farming. And he wanted to use Ukraine’s rich agricultural output to prop up Russia during what was then a severe Eastern European drought.

The Soviets forced Ukraine to export virtually all its agricultural output to Russia, and confiscated livestock, food, crops, even seeds. That led to mass famine in Ukraine.

Estimates range from 3 to 10 million Ukrainians starving to death. Plakon’s resolution cites higher (still nonetheless credible) estimates of 7 to 10 million Holodomor deaths in Ukraine.

Plakon had been contemplating a Florida Holodomor Remembrance Day resolution before it was clear that Putin would seek to reassert Russian control by force over Ukraine.

“It’s even more important than a week ago,” Plakon said Thursday of his resolution. “I hope that this is not history repeating itself. The moves that Putin is making recently seem like some of the moves that Stalin made. I just hope it has a different outcome.”

HR 8055 cites estimates that there are 42,000 Floridians of Ukrainian descent.

The resolution will be automatically entered into the record for the Legislative Session.

Plakon plans to discuss the resolution and expand on his comments on the current crisis on the floor Friday, at the end of the House’s session. He also intends to call attention to the Ukrainian Festival Orlando, which is taking place this weekend in Apopka.

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse passes ballot measure for extra property tax break for teachers, first responders

nextSixty Days for 2.24.22 — A prime-time look at the 2022 Legislative Session

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

The doctor is in: Joseph Ladapo confirmed as Surgeon General

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more