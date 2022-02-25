February 25, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Joe Biden taps Ketanji Brown Jackson for high court
Image via AP.

Associated PressFebruary 25, 20225min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Marco Rubio warns CPAC of Marxist influence in America

2022Headlines

Randy Fine: ‘I don’t know if I will be back here’ next year

2022Headlines

Ron DeSantis tops Joe Biden in 2024 presidential prediction market

Ketanji Brown Jackson
Biden dares putting a Florida Woman on the Supreme Court.

President Joe Biden on Friday will nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, according to a person familiar with the matter, making her the first Black woman selected to serve on a court that once declared her race unworthy of citizenship and endorsed segregation.

In Jackson, Biden delivers on a campaign promise to make the historic appointment and to further diversify a court that was made up entirely of white men for almost two centuries. He has chosen an attorney who would be the high court’s first former public defender, though she also possesses the elite legal background of other justices.

Jackson would be the current court’s second Black justice — Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative, is the other — and just the third in history.

The news was confirmed by a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss it before the president’s official announcement later Friday.

Jackson is on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, a position Biden elevated her to last year from her previous job as a federal trial court judge. Three current justices — Brett Kavanaugh, Thomas, and John Roberts, the chief justice — previously served on the same appeals court.

Jackson was confirmed to the appeals court by a 53-44 vote, winning the backing of three Republican Senators: South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham, Maine’s Susan Collins, and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski.

Jackson was born in Washington, D.C., but grew up in Miami. She was class president and a debate champion at Miami Palmetto Senior High School, which also is the alma mater of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

She has said that her parents, Johnny and Ellery Brown, chose her name to express their pride in her family’s African ancestry. They asked an aunt who was in the Peace Corps in Africa at the time to send a list of African girl’s names and they picked Ketanji Onyika, which they were told meant “lovely one.”

She would also be only the sixth woman to serve on the court, and her confirmation would mean that for the first time four women would sit together on the nine-member court.

The current court includes three women, one of whom is the court’s first Latina, Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Jackson would join the liberal minority of a conservative-dominated court that is weighing cutbacks to abortion rights and will be considering ending affirmative action in college admissions and restricting voting rights efforts to increase minority representation.

Biden is filling the seat that will be vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring at the end of the term this summer.

Jackson, 51, once worked as one of Breyer’s law clerks early in her legal career. She attended Harvard as an undergraduate and for law school, and served on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, the agency that develops federal sentencing policy, before becoming a federal judge in 2013.

Her nomination is subject to confirmation by the Senate, where Democrats hold the majority by a razor-thin 50-50 margin with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaker. Party leaders have promised swift but deliberate consideration of the president’s nominee.

The next justice will replace one of the more liberal justices, so she would not tip the balance of the court, which now leans 6-3 in favor of conservatives.

____

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRandy Fine: ‘I don’t know if I will be back here’ next year

nextMarco Rubio warns CPAC of Marxist influence in America

One comment

  • Matthew Lusk

    February 25, 2022 at 9:41 am

    6-3 is an opinion which reality does not bare out. If your hero’s are leftist hitler and Stalin, everyone to the right seems conservative.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Lobbying compensation: Here are the Top 25 lobbying firms of 2021
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more