February 25, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nikki Fried issues Cabinet proclamation for ‘solidarity’ with Ukrainians
COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Scott PowersFebruary 25, 20224min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Judge closes book on case alleging harm from sugarcane burns in the Glades

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami-Dade County eyes ‘buy American’ rules for cybersecurity tech

FederalHeadlines

Byron Donalds: Young Americans are facing the ‘political question of our time’

FLAPOL090121CH05
She encourages all Florida’s leaders to condemn 'Vladimir Putin’s acts of war.'

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has issued a Cabinet proclamation officially offering Florida solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Fried’s proclamation declares, “I, Nicole Fried, Commissioner of Agriculture for the state of Florida, do hereby proclaim that Florida stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and encourage all of Florida’s leaders to join in condemnation of Vladimir Putin’s acts of war and Russia’s invasion of a free and democratic Ukraine.”

For now, the Cabinet’s lone Democrat is has only Attorney General Ashley Moody standing with her.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis have said little, if anything, publicly about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday, Moody tweeted, “Innocent lives have been taken and Ukrainian civilians, including children, are trying to flee their homes that Russia turned into a war zone overnight. America must always stand for freedom. Please pray for #Ukraine and the civilians caught in the crossfire.

Fried, who is running for Governor, issued a personal statement Thursday shortly after the invasion began, saying, “We must unite as a state, nation, and global community to condemn these actions of war from Vladimir Putin.”

Fried’s Democratic Primary opponent, Rep. Charlie Crist, also has expressed strong support for Ukraine and condemnation for Putin. Crist also slammed DeSantis Friday for silence on the international crisis.

Fried’s latest statement is an official one, on behalf of Florida, as Cabinet members may do.

Her Cabinet proclamation notes Ukraine became an independent country in 1991, that it adopted a constitution in 1996, and is “a unitary republic led by a President elected by popular vote.” It notes that on Thursday, “Vladimir Putin and Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, shattering decades-long peace in Europe.”

“We recognize these acts of war are greatest felt by the people of Ukraine, who we must stand with and are praying for as their personal safety and way of life are now under assault by an authoritarian regime; and … we must unite as a state, nation, and global community to condemn these actions of war from Vladimir Putin and Russia, and we must send a strong message that we will not allow aggressions against democracy anywhere,” the proclamation declares, repeating some of Fried’s earlier language.

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse advances controversial two-map plan for Florida congressional districts

nextTampa-based nonprofit Project DYNAMO first to begin rescuing Americans from Ukraine

One comment

  • zhombre

    February 25, 2022 at 5:39 pm

    Empty rhetoric.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more