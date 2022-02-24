Nikki Fried condemns Vladimir Putin’s ‘unprovoked invasion’ of Ukraine

In a statement Thursday, Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services condemned the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and challenged the Cabinet and Legislature to issue resolutions of opposition.

Nikki Fried, under the letterhead of her Democratic campaign for Governor, condemned the “unprovoked invasion” in the strongest possible terms.

“I’m calling on our leaders in Florida to send an unambiguous message to Vladimir Putin, that the democracy-loving people of Florida condemn this act of war. We do not respect him. We do not fear him. We oppose all aggression against democracy anywhere,” Fried said.

“We will send this message, hopefully, through bipartisan Cabinet and Legislative resolutions,” she added.

Seemingly anticipating objections, the Commissioner continued to make the case that Florida had to take an official stand.

“Some may not think this is important work for elected officials in Florida, but it is. Because if you respect or bow to Putin, then that sends a message to (Nicolás) Maduro, (Daniel) Ortega, or Castro and (Miguel) Díaz-Canel, and any other authoritarian government or dictator Floridians have fled,” Fried contended.

Fried’s response to the crisis in Ukraine is the latest strong statement from a Democrat on the ongoing military action from Russia, though her campaign communique differed from the approach taken by Rep. Charlie Crist, who has used the occasion to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis’ commitment to democracy itself.

“Gov. DeSantis’ administration is shamefully failing to give a straight answer on whether they support democracy abroad, from Ukraine to Cuba to Venezuela. This should be easy, Governor. Just tell the people of Florida whether you stand with democracy, or with Vladimir Putin, Nicolás Maduro, and the Castro regime. Your silence is a slap in the face to the countless Floridians who have suffered at the hands of authoritarians and dictators,” said Crist campaign press secretary Samantha Ramirez.

The Crist campaign spotlighted skepticism about the U.S. role in Ukraine from DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw, who stoked controversy when she invoked her own professional experience in that part of the world and questioned America’s ability to “promote democracy” in foreign lands given what she believes are issues on the home front.

“Pre 2020, I was an idealist who truly wanted to help Ukraine become a strong democracy. I spent a lot of time in Ukraine, still have friends there I worry about now. But the sad fact is the USA is in no position to ‘promote democracy’ abroad while our own country is falling apart,” Pushaw tweeted.

DeSantis, who will give a highly anticipated speech in Orlando Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference, has yet to weigh in on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.