Rick Scott won’t commit to attending Joe Biden’s State of the Union

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott hasn’t decided yet whether to attend Tuesday night’s State of the Union (SOTU) address. And he won’t decide until the last minute.

“I haven’t made a final decision on it,” Scott said during an appearance on News Talk 101 Monday. “I don’t know if I’m going to go. I’m going to make a decision tomorrow.”

Ultimately, Scott wonders if there’s even a point to showing up for President Joe Biden’s first SOTU. He rhetorically posed the question: “Why do it?”

“Nothing good is going to happen,” Scott told host Brian Last. “Is Biden going to say, ‘Now I’m going to secure the border’? Is he going to say, ‘Now I’m going to get tough on China, get tough on Russia’? Is he going to say, ‘Now we’re going to focus on getting energy independent’? Is he going to say, ‘Now we’re going to focus on our economy? Now we’re not going to be woke left, now we’re going to be against people teaching critical race theory in school’?”

“I doubt it,” Scott said.

“I don’t want to feel so obligated to stand up and say, ‘That’s a lie.’ Because that’s what you feel like,” Scott lamented. “What you feel like when you’re listening … is like ‘that’s not true’ and ‘that’s not true’ and ‘that’s not true.’ And so, why do it?”

Scott offered more jabs at the President in the interview as well.

“You know what he’s done well? He’s merged radical left wing policy with gross incompetence,” Scott jibed.

The other Republican Senator from Florida has not committed to attending the speech either.

Marco Rubio complained of possible COVID-19 protocols for the SOTU during his speech Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference. A spokesperson for his campaign told Florida Politics that Rubio would not attend in person as of Friday.

“I’m just tired of all the COVID theater crap,” Rubio said on Newsmax last week, before the House lifted its mask mandate ahead of Tuesday’s SOTU.