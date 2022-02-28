Rick Scott says not to blame ‘hardworking Russian-American people’ for Ukraine invasion

A U.S. Senator from Florida urges Americans not to wrongly assign blame for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sen. Rick Scott cautioned Monday that people should not blame “hardworking Russian-American people” for the military incursion undertaken by Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.

“We should be clear here: the many hardworking Russian-American people living and raising families across our nation are not to blame for Putin’s evil war,” Scott asserted in a press release from his Senate office.

“Now is a time for all Americans to come together in defense of freedom and democracy. American leadership is needed now more than ever and taking these steps now is how we as a nation stand up against evil. Until this conflict is over, supporting Ukraine, and making this horrific war as painful as possible for Putin and his evil regime, must be our top focus.”

Scott issued a list of policy recommendations, including a call to “destroy the Russian economy and levy devastating sanctions.”

As well, he urged the U.S. to “supply Ukraine with every weapon needed,” and suggested increased defense spending “to ensure maximum military readiness.”

“Now is not the time for weakness or any compromise of America’s national defense abilities,” Scott counseled.

Lobbyists working for Russia are also singled out for mention.

“All lobbyists currently working with the Russian government, Russian oligarchs or other Russian interests, as well as anyone representing countries who refuse to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and/or are aiding and abetting Russia’s attempts to evade sanctions should immediately cancel their contracts. It is inexcusable for any American to be lobbying on behalf of Putin’s evil regime or those supporting it,” Scott urged.

Scott’s tough talk about Russia has one seeming exception: the ambivalence of former President Donald Trump.

Asked this weekend about Trump complimenting Putin immediately after the invasion, Scott punted, saying comments favorable to the Russian leader were “up to him” and “a decision by President Trump.”