February 28, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis snubs Joe Biden ask for National Guard troops
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 28, 20223min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Gregory Boebinger: Senate investment in MagLab keeps world-class facility on cutting edge

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate panel moves forward with House’s police recruitment package

2022Headlines

Annette Taddeo gains School Board endorsements in bid for Governor

DeSantis-1-1280x853-1
'I have rejected this request.'

Security problems at Tuesday night’s State of the Union are not Gov. Ron DeSantis’ problem.

The Florida Governor announced his decision not to send National Guard troops to Washington to help with logistics around President Joe Biden’s speech.

Last week, the Biden administration requested the assistance of State National Guards to deploy to Washington, D.C. I have rejected this request — there will be no Florida Guard sent to D.C. for Biden’s State of the Union,” DeSantis tweeted.

Though the Governor discussed the State of the Union during remarks in Indian River County Monday, he did not describe further his refusal to deploy Florida Guard members.

A total of 700 unarmed troops were authorized by the Pentagon last week, amid concerns about traffic and logistics relative to what a Pentagon spokesperson called the “potential challenges stemming from possible disruptions at key traffic arteries” that could be created by a Canadian-style “trucker convoy.”

Interestingly, the Governor has taken positions supportive of these protests.

“Truckers in North America are standing united to protest heavy-handed mandates from liberal politicians with a ‘Freedom Convoy,'” asserted a Feb. 4 email from the Governor’s re-election campaign. That email’s title: “We stand with freedom freighters.”

“We stand with the freedom freighters who are standing up to the heavy-handed mandates and power grabs from authoritarian officials obsessed with their newly sequestered power,” the email added.

A second campaign email, entitled “Truck Yeah,” hit the same points.

“In protest of a vaccine mandate imposed on unvaccinated truckers in Canada, the ‘Freedom Convoy’ was formed. Truckers are driving cross-country to protest the authoritarian edicts. People have realized if they don’t speak up and demand their freedoms, these tyrants will never give back the power they have seized,” DeSantis contended.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCharlie Crist invites great-grandson of Florida civil rights leaders as State of the Union guest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Righting an outrageous wrong — a sad, tragic (and totally preventable) tale
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more