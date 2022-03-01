March 1, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

House ready to vote on bill prohibiting residential protests
Protestors hold waive signs in front of the Governor's Mansion in Tallahassee, Florida on June 7, 2020. Photo by Jason Delgado.

Jason DelgadoMarch 1, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill eliminating permanent alimony heads to Senate floor

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sixty Days for 3.1.22 — A prime-time look at the 2022 Legislative Session

HeadlinesInfluence

House Republicans reject corporate tax change ahead of tax cut package vote

IMG_1861
The bill could bar protests outside the Governor's Mansion.

The House is considering legislation that would prohibit protests outside of an individual’s home, potentially even the Governor’s Mansion.

Sponsored by Dade City Republican Rep. Randy Maggard, the bill (HB 1571) seeks to ban residential protests that “harass” or “disturb” a person within their home. 

It would also amplify penalties. Under the bill, a violation is a second-degree misdemeanor and carries penalties including 60 days in jail, a $500 fine and six months probation.

Police must first warn an individual of a potential violation. Lawmakers will vote on the bill later this week.

“The purpose of this bill is so you can have your castle, with your family and be left alone,” Maggard said. “There’s plenty of places in this state, in this country where you can protest. We’re eliminating the home.”

Critics of the bill, including the ACLU of Florida, decry the measure as overly broad and a potential violation of free speech. 

Speaking on the floor, Maggard acknowledged the bill may outlaw protests outside of the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee — an area designated currently as a free speech zone.

Democratic lawmakers pitched several amendments to the bill. The Republican-controlled chamber, however, accepted none.

One would’ve added a provision requiring a homeowner to reasonably fear bodily harm before the residential protest becomes an offense. 

Democratic Rep. Angie Nixon of Jacksonville sponsored the amendment. She argued the bill would criminalize someone’s “supposed intent,” rather than a person’s conduct. 

“This is entirely up to discretion,” said Nixon, a Black lawmaker. “And folks know when people look like me, when it comes to discretion, things get a little shaky.”

Another amendment would’ve carved out an exception for the publicly funded home of an elected official. 

“If your house is public, it’s not your house — it’s our house,” argued Brandon Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned, the amendment sponsor.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina is among the bill’s supporters.

In a previous committee, Mina said a statewide ordinance would offer clarity given the differing local regulations across the state.

Maggard disputes arguments suggesting the bill is an infringement upon free speech. He cites a 1988 Supreme Court case that involved two anti-abortion advocates leading others to protest outside of a Wisconsin doctor’s home.

The case — Frisby v. Schultz — led justices to side with the city of Brookfield, saying the government is within its right to prohibit protests outside of a person’s home.

If signed into law, the bill would take effect Oct. 1.

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBill undoing last year's public notices deal awaits House vote

nextPoll: COVID-19 concerns and mask mandate support declining

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

House nears vote on data privacy protections

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more