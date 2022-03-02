Personnel note: Top fundraiser Nicole Rees joins Capital Resources

Political fundraising and consulting firm Capital Resources has added one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ top fundraisers to its team.

The new hire is Nicole Rees, who served as DeSantis’ Director of Finance Operations and as the Republican Party of Florida’s Finance Director.

“As the election year heats up, I want our clients to have the best team behind them. With Nicole on board, I know our candidates will have the resources they need to be successful,” said firm founder Tony Cortese.

“Nicole has a sterling reputation within the world of Florida campaign finance. She’s an all-star and I’m thrilled to work alongside her,” Capital Resources finance consultant Cameron Ulrich added.

Cortese and Ulrich launched the firm in the fall of 2020 after coming off a record funding cycle for House Majority, RPOF’s chief fundraising vehicle for state House campaigns. The Tallahassee-based firm now counts some of the state’s top elected Republicans among its clients.

Capital Resources clients include House Speaker Chris Sprowls, House Appropriations Chair Jay Trumbull, House Majority Leader Mike Grant, House Appropriations Vice Chair Lawrence McClure, and Reps. Josie Tomkow, Jim Mooney, Linda Chaney and Joe Harding.

The firm has also been tapped by Reps. Erin Grall and Ralph Massullo, both of whom are running for Senate seats in 2022, as well as Republican House candidates and Adam Anderson, Griff Griffits and Jennifer Canady.

“Tony and Cameron have built an impressive roster of members and candidates. I’m excited to take my fundraising experience into the arena of legislative politics,” Rees said.