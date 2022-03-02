Florida reacts to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address

Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

Biden declared that he and all members of Congress, whatever their political differences, are joined “with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny.” He asked the lawmakers crowding the House chamber to stand and salute the Ukrainians as he began his speech. They stood and cheered.

It was a notable show of unity after a long year of bitter acrimony between Biden’s Democratic coalition and the Republican opposition.

Here is a compilation of reactions from Florida elected officials and politicians:

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott:

“Under President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats, the State of Our Union is weak and getting weaker. The President’s speech tonight seemed to reflect an alternate reality to that of working Americans. “Inflation is at a 40-year high due to Democrats’ economic mismanagement and wasteful spending, yet the President called for more spending which would worsen the problem and significantly increase our national debt. Rising gas prices are exposing the stupid decision to scrap the Keystone pipeline but the President wants to continue down a path towards killing the American energy industry. The President also failed to convey confidence that he has a plan to combat rising crime and the woke culture that is tearing apart our communities and our schools. “America is headed in the wrong direction, and according to public polling, the only people who haven’t realized it yet are President Biden and his Democrat allies in Congress. Senate Democrats like Raphael Warnock, Mark Kelly, Catherine Cortez Masto, Michael Bennet, and Maggie Hassan have done nothing but rubberstamp Joe Biden’s disastrous agenda that’s hurting American families. In just over nine months, Americans will send an unmistakable wake-up call and deliver Congress back to the Republicans.”

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor:

“President Biden’s call to build a stronger and more resilient America through clean energy and more resilient infrastructure provides an extraordinary opportunity to create jobs and lower costs for families and businesses alike,” said Chair Castor. “By accelerating our clean energy future, we will usher a new era of American prosperity, deliver for vulnerable communities, and give every American a fair shot. “Building a better America is within our reach, but action is urgent to protect communities from the increasingly costly and deadly consequences of the worsening climate crisis. We must pull together as Americans to confront these challenges – and it starts by investing in our communities at home. That’s why we cannot rest until we’ve turned the popular clean energy investments passed by the House into law, so we can lower the costs of utility bills, free Americans from volatile gas prices, and provide cleaner air for every person.”

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast:

“President Biden spoke for 62 minutes and didn’t say the one word Americans should’ve heard: sorry. “On Inauguration Day, President Biden promised that he would admit when he made mistakes, but he’s broken that promise almost daily for fourteen months. Tonight, he refused to admit that his far-left policies have wrecked the economy and decimated America’s reputation on the world stage. We needed solutions, but instead, we got excuses as he tried to convince the American people that the weakened state of our union was inevitable. “But the American people are not stupid. They know that the Biden Administration welcomed a crime crisis with open border policies and dangerous slogans like ‘defund the police.’ They know that spending trillions of dollars won’t curb inflation. They know that Vladmir Putin watched what happened in Afghanistan and saw his opportunity in Ukraine. They know that they are less free, less secure and less prosperous than they were fourteen months ago, and they know that President Biden is responsible for it. “The American people deserve a president who will say ‘sorry’ when he should and who won’t make the same mistake twice. They deserve better than what President Biden gave them tonight.”

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy:

“The United States confronts serious challenges at home and abroad—from high inflation and disrupted supply chains to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and increasing competition from China. “Our ability to overcome these challenges is hamstrung by deep political polarization. Never has it been more important for America’s leaders to put patriotism over party and to forge bipartisan solutions to difficult problems. “Tonight, the President reminded us that our nation’s strength lies in our unity—and together we can rise to conquer any challenge.”

State Sen. Lauren Book:

“Tonight, President Biden reminded the American people how far we’ve come over the past year. The President has delivered on his promise to champion a bipartisan, once-in-a-generation investment in infrastructure, creating millions of good-paying jobs and making a real impact on communities, and, thanks to President Biden’s leadership and trust in public health and medical guidance, our country is nearly free from the grips of COVID. “President Biden also outlined his vision for the future: making more in America and lowering costs for American families. At a time when the Republican party is distracted by culture wars, peddling disinformation, and advancing an agenda that increases taxes on working families and the poorest Americans, President Biden continues to focus on uniting the country by addressing real issues facing everyday Americans. “I am proud to call Joe Biden our President and I am grateful for his steady leadership during what are extremely challenging times both domestically and abroad.”

Progress Florida Executive Director Mark Ferrulo and Florida Watch Executive Director Josh Weierbach: