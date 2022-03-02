March 2, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Legislature finalizes increased penalties for evidence tampering
Messing with evidence could come with more consequences soon.

A.G. GancarskiMarch 2, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Mandatory lessons on communism’s tragedies earn unanimous Senate approval

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is just the GOP’s latest attack on teachers

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate passes ‘Miya’s Law’ bill to protect apartment dwellers

Crime scene of a murder case. 3D illustration
The House already passed this bill pertaining to capital felony cases.

The Senate passed legislation Wednesday that cracks down on those who would tamper with evidence in capital felony cases.

The decision was made to pass the House version of the legislation, approved last week by a 111-1 vote. That was substituted for SB 796, the identical Sen. Jennifer Bradley bill.

After the substitution, the Senate passed the House bill by a 39-0 vote.

HB 287, introduced by Rep. Sam Garrison of Clay County, would make tampering with or fabricating evidence a second-degree felony if done in a criminal trial, proceeding or investigation relating to capital felonies.

If the bill is signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, it would take effect Oct. 1.

This legislation could bring a significant change to criminal investigations in capital felony cases.

Currently, it’s a third-degree felony to tamper with evidence in all cases, and the law does not distinguish between tampering with evidence in murder and other capital felony cases and lesser offenses, such as possession of marijuana.

Expectations are that enhanced penalties would lead to more severe penalties on the charge.

A staff analysis of a similar bill filed for the 2021 Session asserted a potential “positive indeterminate impact on prison beds by increasing the felony degrees and penalties for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in specified cases.”

Dozens of inmates are sentenced every year for tampering with evidence already. In Fiscal Year 2019-20, 57 inmates were convicted on that charge, with 68 convicted of evidence tampering the previous year.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMedicaid rates aren't the only thing separating chambers on hospital issues

nextStephen Shelley: Farm Share needs support from Legislature to continue serving Florida’s hardworking families

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Florida reacts to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more