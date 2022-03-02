March 2, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Apopka Commissioner Doug Bankson files to run in new HD 39

Scott PowersMarch 2, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: House, Senate agree on $12.8M for SLERS

2022

Bill letting voters change Alachua County Commission format passes House

2022Headlines

House passes foreign contribution ban, other ballot initiative changes

bankson ART
The Apopka-Wekiva district also has drawn Democrat Tiffany Hughes.

Apopka Commissioner Doug Bankson has filed to run in the new House District 39, making him the first Republican in the race.

Bankson, who has spent six years on the Apopka City Council including a term as Vice Mayor, is the founder and senior pastor of Victory Church World Outreach Center. He filed Thursday for a district that would be Apopka-centered, as based on the redistricting map approved by the House.

The new HD 39 also includes other parts of northwestern Orange County and western Seminole County, with parts of the cities of Winter Garden, Altamonte Springs and Longwood, plus the agricultural-rich Zellwood area and the parks and nature preserves clustered around Wekiva Springs.

The district, carved from four others, has no incumbents.

Late last week, the first Democrat, Tiffany Hughes of Longwood, entered the HD 39 contest. Hughes is president of the Orange County NAACP.

Bankson said he will be making a formal announcement of his candidacy soon.

In an email to Florida Politics, he said he intends to continue serving as an Apopka Commissioner until the November election.

“It has been a pleasure serving the city of Apopka for the last six years as a Commissioner and Vice Mayor, as well as being a board member and past chairman for the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce since 2004, and I look forward to taking the same passion to serve District 39 in the Florida House,” he wrote. “We are very excited for the opportunity to bring attention to the emerging economic opportunities in NW Orange County, and championing the important issues facing our state as a whole.”

The new HD 39 includes portions of districts now represented by Democratic Reps. Joy Goff-Marcil and Geraldine Thompson, and Republicans Scott Plakon and Keith Truenow. None of them live in the proposed new HD 39 area.

The district is solid purple — about evenly split between voters registered as Democrats, Republicans and independents.

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMichael Waltz: Ukraine vs. Russia — Here's how Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his country win

nextKat Cammack wants investigation of Val Demings mail sent far outside CD 10

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Florida reacts to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more