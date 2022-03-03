Palm Beach House candidate switching from House District 86 to newly redrawn district

Katherine Waldron was the first Democrat to file to run for the House seat Democrat Rep. Matt Willhite is vacating and now the current Port of Palm Beach Commissioner is announcing a move to represent the newly drawn House District 93.

She announced her intention to represent HD 93 instead of Willhite’s House District 86 on Wednesday. Willhite is running for a seat on the Palm Beach County Commission.

The new HD 93 resulted from the renumbering and redrawing of districts due to the decennial redistricting process. It will include the village of Wellington, portions of Greenacres and western parts of Boynton Beach, according to her campaign’s news release. It is slightly to the south of the district Waldron first filed to represent. It encompasses part of the district she represents on the Port of Palm Beach Commission and a large part of the current HD 86.

“I’m ready to get to work representing Palm Beach County in the legislature by focusing on strengthening our state and local economies, bringing good paying jobs to Palm Beach County, supporting our first responders and frontline workers, increasing investments in safety and learning at our public schools, making healthcare more accessible and affordable, and taking care of our seniors,” Waldron said in a news release from her campaign.

The new district is an open seat, the news release says. Voters in that district went for President Joe Biden over Donald Trump in 2020 by more than 10 points, according to Matt Isbell of MCI Maps.

In 2020, Waldron secured her second term on the Port of Palm Beach Commission, representing Group 2. Waldron has worked in sales and business for decades, founding multiple companies. Her most recent venture was co-launching Northway Coastal Industries in West Palm Beach. That organization helps produce sustainable seafood via aquaculture leases.

As a candidate in House District 86, facing two fellow Democrats — former Wellington Mayor Bob Margolis and social worker Seth Densen — and Republican physician Dr. Saulis Banionis, Waldron earned the backing of Ruth’s List Florida, which backs female politicians who support abortion rights.