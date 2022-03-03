Budget conference: Senate scraps $120M in projects around Moffitt’s Pasco site

The Senate has zeroed out $120 million in proposed funds to improve the area around Moffitt Cancer Center’s upcoming site, a possible loss for Pasco County.

The Senate had held firm on the development and infrastructure projects through the first round of budget negotiations this week while the House twice offered no funding for the projects. But on Thursday, Senate negotiators relented, eliminating funds for two projects.

One project would give Moffitt and Pasco County $106 million to connect the cancer center’s upcoming 775-acre research campus in west-central Pasco County to the surrounding roadways and community. The roadways would connect into a future extension of Ridge Road, which the Senate also wanted to supplement with $14 million.

The larger of the two projects would help the county build five connector roads around the planned site. The funding would also cover a four-lane road, a pedestrian bridge, and accompanying water, stormwater and wastewater infrastructure.

While the projects are gone from the budget for now, they could still reappear at later stages of the negotiations.

While both projects are being sponsored by Clearwater Republican Sen. Ed Hooper, whose district includes Pasco County, in the Senate President Wilton Simpson is also from Pasco County. As Senate President, Simpson wields significant influence over the budget writing process.

The area around the research facility will be a “live-work-play community” with homes, restaurants, retail space, trails and more. The county is asking for help to construct the transportation and infrastructure improvements.

Moffitt Cancer Center Board Chair Tim Adams submitted the funding request, which argues developing the live-work-play community will enhance economic development and job opportunities in Pasco County.

“The construction of the roadways, intersections, overpass, and associated infrastructure is a critical element in providing the opportunities for future job creation and economic development in Pasco County,” according to the funding request. “Additionally the addition of new recreation opportunities will provide an outlet for residents to exercise and be healthy. These outcomes can be evidenced through the increase in jobs, available living spaces, tax base, and available recreational space.”

To help pay for the project, $25.6 million in federal COVID-19 funds have been delivered to Florida for provider relief.

When development is completed, the project would connect the center to Sunlake Boulevard, State Road 52 and the future extension of Ridge Road.

The Ridge Road project would connect west Pasco County to U.S. Highway 41, Land O’Lakes Boulevard, in central Pasco County. It would provide an evacuation route and enhance mobility in the area.

“With the construction of the Moffitt Cancer Center in central Pasco, it affords the connectivity needed for a rapidly growing and developing area of central Pasco County,” according to the funding request.

That project, submitted to the state by the county, has already received $108 million in federal pandemic funds.

If the funding finds its way into the budget, it wouldn’t be the first time lawmakers would throw Moffitt Cancer Center a bone under Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls, a Palm Harbor Republican and cancer survivor.

A last-minute Senate amendment tucked into last year’s tax package redirected millions of new dollars to support Moffitt Cancer Center by increasing its share of the cigarette tax. Increasing Moffitt’s share of the cigarette tax from 4.4% to 7% through the 2023-24 fiscal year and to 10% from then until 2054 translates to a more than $11 million increase at each step.

The $106 million spending request is the second-largest local funding request on the Senate side.

The largest is a $125 million proposal to construct a Florida State University and Tallahassee Memorial Hospital health care campus in Panama City Beach — sponsored by Simpson.

Lawmakers have until Tuesday to prepare the budget in order to pass it by the scheduled end of Session.