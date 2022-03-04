Eatonville elections happen Saturday followed by Apopka, other municipal contests Tuesday

On Saturday, voters in Eatonville will decide elections for Mayor and three seats on the Town Council.

Eatonville’s elections lead off a four-day stretch in which Orange County also will see a mayoral election and two contested City Council elections in Apopka; two City Commission elections in Winter Park; a mayoral election in Belle Isle; a City Council election in Maitland; and a Town Council election in Oakland.

The Apopka, Winter Park, Belle Isle, Maitland and Oakland municipal elections will all be held Tuesday.

Eatonville Mayor Eddie Cole first took office as Mayor of America’s first incorporated African American city in a Special Election in 2016 to fill an unfinished term. He is now seeking election to a second full term.

Cole is in a rematch of the 2018 mayoral election with Town Council Member Angie Gardner, who is campaigning on her theme of “We can do better,” pledging redesign of parks, promotion of cultural events and a sense of urgency in town services.

Cole won his 2016 election by 35 votes, and defeated Gardner in 2018 by 30 votes.

The Saturday municipal election in Eatonville also will see three Town Council seats contested.

For Seat 2, Council Member Theo Washington is being challenged by Ruth Critton and Angela Thomas.

For Seat 3, Council Member Rodney Daniels is being challenged by Taurus Mack.

And for Seat 5 — the one being vacated by Gardner — Wanda Randolph and Marilyn Sconionn are contesting.

In Apopka, the mayoral race has been one of the most contentious in the county, with former state Representative and former Orange County Commissioner Mayor Bryan Nelson seeking re-election to a second term, challenged by two-term City Commissioner Kyle Becker.

Apopka also has two City Commission contests. Incumbent Diane Velazquez is seeking re-election to her Seat 2 and is facing off against Wes Dumey.

Eric Mock and Nick Nesta are battling for the Commission’s Seat 4, being vacated by Becker.

In Winter Park, Commissioner Todd Weaver is seeking a second term for the City Commission Seat 4, and is being challenged by Elijah Noel.

Kristopher Cruzada and former Orange County Commission candidate Anjali Vaya are battling for the Commission’s Seat 4, which is being vacated by Carolyn Cooper.

In Belle Isle, Mayor Nicholas Fouraker is being challenged by Holly Bobrowski.

Three Belle Isle council members will be re-elected to new terms without opposition: District 2 Councilman Anthony Carugno, District 3 Councilman Karl Shuck and District 4 Councilman Randy Holihan.

In Maitland, three candidates, Bev Reopen, Colleen Willing and Lori Wurtzel, are vying for City Council Seat 1, which is being vacated by Councilman Mike Thomas.

In Oakland, Commissioner Rick Pollard’s bid for re-election to Town Council Seat 1 is being challenged by Matthew Bunevich.

For Seat 4, Commissioner Joseph Mcullen will be re-elected without opposition.