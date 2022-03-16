The (un)luck of the Irish? Nearly 90% of Americans say Saint Patrick’s Day isn’t a ‘lucky’ holiday

Despite almost 70% of Americans believing in luck, most don’t believe St. Patrick’s Day is a lucky holiday.

That’s according to survey results from Potawatomi Hotel and Casino examining Americans’ views on luck and fortune-bearing habits. Over 1,200 Americans were surveyed for the report in February.

The survey found while 87% of respondents don’t believe Saint Patrick’s Day is a lucky holiday, 53% of people will still be wearing green in celebration — and to avoid getting pinched! And, 62% of those surveyed report having spent time looking for four-leaf clovers.

The survey reflected a strong belief among Americans in the concept of luck — of those who said they don’t believe in luck, 31% still abide by superstitions “just in case.” Nearly one in 10 of respondents said they make decisions based on their horoscope.

The top lucky beliefs among Americans? Beginner’s luck, wishing on a shooting star and throwing a coin into a fountain.

As far as where Americans concentrate their lucky beliefs, one in 10 reported single people said they have superstitious dating habits, like having certain conversation topics, wearing a certain outfit or going to a specific location. And 9% said they have lucky underwear they wear on dates.

Others rely on superstition to support their sports teams, like wearing a certain shirt will help their team win. More than one in 10 report having superstitions surrounding their sports teams and how they watch games. Of those with sports superstitions, 41% said those superstitions are outfit-related, 37% said they’re routine-related, 16% said they’re location-related and 6% said they’re food-related.

Outside lucky rituals and habits, the most common item believed to be lucky by Americans is jewelry — 50% of those with lucky items or accessories said they wear or hold that item whenever they need to make a big decision or have a big event. Some of the most common situations where good luck is needed include a job interview, a first date, an important day at work, or a sporting event.

Many people also rely on lucky numbers for good luck — 60% of the people surveyed said they believe in lucky numbers. The most common luck numbers: 7, 11, 22, 33, 4, 13 and 9.