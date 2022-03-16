March 16, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

The (un)luck of the Irish? Nearly 90% of Americans say Saint Patrick’s Day isn’t a ‘lucky’ holiday
A bartender wears a "kiss me i'm vaccinated" shirt as he prepares drinks at The Mean Fiddler on Saint Patrick's Day in midtown Manhattan, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Kelly HayesMarch 16, 20223min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: Gov. DeSantis takes trolling to a dangerous new level

2022Headlines

Katherine Waldron lends $10K to her campaign for Palm Beach’s new HD 93

2022Headlines

Ralph Massullo drops Senate race for re-election bid

st. patrick's day
And, 62% of those surveyed report having spent time looking for four-leaf clovers. 

Despite almost 70% of Americans believing in luck, most don’t believe St. Patrick’s Day is a lucky holiday.

That’s according to survey results from Potawatomi Hotel and Casino examining Americans’ views on luck and fortune-bearing habits. Over 1,200 Americans were surveyed for the report in February.

The survey found while 87% of respondents don’t believe Saint Patrick’s Day is a lucky holiday, 53% of people will still be wearing green in celebration — and to avoid getting pinched! And, 62% of those surveyed report having spent time looking for four-leaf clovers.

The survey reflected a strong belief among Americans in the concept of luck — of those who said they don’t believe in luck, 31% still abide by superstitions “just in case.” Nearly one in 10 of respondents said they make decisions based on their horoscope.

The top lucky beliefs among Americans? Beginner’s luck, wishing on a shooting star and throwing a coin into a fountain.

As far as where Americans concentrate their lucky beliefs, one in 10 reported single people said they have superstitious dating habits, like having certain conversation topics, wearing a certain outfit or going to a specific location. And 9% said they have lucky underwear they wear on dates.

Others rely on superstition to support their sports teams, like wearing a certain shirt will help their team win. More than one in 10 report having superstitions surrounding their sports teams and how they watch games. Of those with sports superstitions, 41% said those superstitions are outfit-related, 37% said they’re routine-related, 16% said they’re location-related and 6% said they’re food-related.

Outside lucky rituals and habits, the most common item believed to be lucky by Americans is jewelry — 50% of those with lucky items or accessories said they wear or hold that item whenever they need to make a big decision or have a big event. Some of the most common situations where good luck is needed include a job interview, a first date, an important day at work, or a sporting event.

Many people also rely on lucky numbers for good luck — 60% of the people surveyed said they believe in lucky numbers. The most common luck numbers: 7, 11, 22, 33, 4, 13 and 9.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 3.16.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

nextRalph Massullo drops Senate race for re-election bid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories