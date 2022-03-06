Budget conference: Legislature giving flight to $7.1M Crystal River Airport renovation

The Florida Senate has convinced the House to provide a $7.1 million appropriation for the Crystal River Airport, a move approved by the lower chamber in its latest bump offer. The Senate held strong in keeping the appropriation in each budget offer, despite the House excluding it in its counter offers.

The funding would be used for a runway extension and environmental assessment at the airport, as detailed in appropriation requests (SF 1704, HB 4987) filed by Sen. Dennis Baxley and Rep. Ralph Massullo.

Sunrise Consulting lobbyist Gene McGee championed the funding on behalf of the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners, according to the request.

The state funding would account for the whole of the project. Of the funds requested, $4.8 million would be used for construction; $1.8 million would be used for the environmental assessment and land acquisition; and $500,000 would be used for the project design.

The project includes a 645-foot extension to runway 9-27, according to the requests, which would bring it into compliance with Federal Aviation Administration code (Advisory Circular 150/5325-4B). The extension would also accommodate the runway length requirements for the design aircraft operations at the Crystal River Airport. The renovations would also include lighting and marking changes.

The project will also require an environmental assessment to approve the removal of 11 acres of wetlands within the Runway Object Free Area (ROFA), according to the request. The assessment will also be needed for the acquisition of 10.2 acres of land to accommodate the Runway Protection Zone (RPZ).

The goal of the runway extension is to “attract more aircraft operations otherwise constrained by weight limits,” according to the request. By doing so, the airport hopes to impact the economy by bringing more visitors to the community and local businesses.

The two-runway airport is located on a 196 acre site three miles south of the Crystal River Business District. About 40% of airport operations are related to flight training, and another 30% comprise of business flights, according to the airport site. Another 25% of operations is from transient users.

The airport is also conveniently located to support public service functions of search and rescue, MedEvac, forestry and fish and wildlife surveys that account for approximately 5% of the operations.