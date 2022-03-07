AARP launches statewide voter education campaign

AARP Florida on Monday announced the launch of a statewide campaign to dispel confusion on voting rules among older adults.

“Americans 50-plus are our nation’s most powerful voters — and they will be the deciders in the 2022 elections. Voter education and access have never been more important,” AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said.

“AARP Florida is fighting to make sure voters know the latest guidelines and requirements to make their vote count. Recent changes in Florida’s voting law have made it imperative for AARP to launch this new effort to educate and empower Floridians, so they know when, where and how to vote in their communities.”

The campaign includes voter education videos, a voter guide and other voter resources. AARP has also rolled out a voter education messaging service that users can enroll in by texting “FLvotes” — or “FLvota” for Spanish-speaking voters — to 22777.

The materials include information on how to register to vote, how voters can request a mail ballot, their options for returning a mail ballot and key deadlines for the 2022 elections, among other things.

This cycle, July 25 is the deadline to register in order to cast a ballot in the Primary Election, which will be held on Aug. 23. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11 for the General Election, which will be held on Nov. 8.

“The AARP Florida voter education videos are available on YouTube in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole. We invite Floridians to watch these videos and stay informed about upcoming elections. In addition to these videos, AARP is providing election information via text and online,” Johnson said.

“It’s a critical year, and there’s a lot at stake for older Floridians. We encourage every voter to check out these helpful resources to learn more as they prepare to vote.”