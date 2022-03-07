March 7, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

AARP launches statewide voter education campaign

Drew WilsonMarch 7, 20223min1

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Longtime FBWA leader Mitch Rubin dies at 62

2022Headlines

‘Mom on a mission’: Jackie Toledo announces congressional campaign

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.7.22

Casting a Vote on an Election Ballot
The campaign includes videos, a voter guide and a texting service.

AARP Florida on Monday announced the launch of a statewide campaign to dispel confusion on voting rules among older adults.

“Americans 50-plus are our nation’s most powerful voters — and they will be the deciders in the 2022 elections. Voter education and access have never been more important,” AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said.

“AARP Florida is fighting to make sure voters know the latest guidelines and requirements to make their vote count. Recent changes in Florida’s voting law have made it imperative for AARP to launch this new effort to educate and empower Floridians, so they know when, where and how to vote in their communities.”

The campaign includes voter education videos, a voter guide and other voter resources. AARP has also rolled out a voter education messaging service that users can enroll in by texting “FLvotes” — or “FLvota” for Spanish-speaking voters — to 22777.

The materials include information on how to register to vote, how voters can request a mail ballot, their options for returning a mail ballot and key deadlines for the 2022 elections, among other things.

This cycle, July 25 is the deadline to register in order to cast a ballot in the Primary Election, which will be held on Aug. 23. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11 for the General Election, which will be held on Nov. 8.

“The AARP Florida voter education videos are available on YouTube in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole. We invite Floridians to watch these videos and stay informed about upcoming elections. In addition to these videos, AARP is providing election information via text and online,” Johnson said.

“It’s a critical year, and there’s a lot at stake for older Floridians. We encourage every voter to check out these helpful resources to learn more as they prepare to vote.”

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis spokesperson labels sex ed bill opponents 'groomers'

nextBudget conference: Senate endorses Gov. DeSantis' 'unauthorized alien' removal fund

One comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Florida reacts to Legislature’s passage of 15-week abortion ban
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more