March 7, 2022
Bill separating teacher evaluations from collective bargaining passes House
Image via Lance Rothstein.

Icon classroom 3
'Here we go again, another attack on public education and our educators.'

A bill that would allow school districts to keep teacher evaluations out of collective bargaining talks with teachers passed the House Monday.

HB 1203, sponsored by Republican Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff, passed the House 76-37 along party lines. The bill specifies that instructional evaluation procedures are not subject to mandatory collective bargaining, leaving it up to school districts to decide whether terms about the evaluation process could be used during collective bargaining.

The legislation comes as Florida is facing a statewide teacher shortage that is expected to get worse. The Florida Board of Education reported recently that there are currently about 4,500 teacher vacancies, with that number expected to double by the end of the academic year.

The Florida Education Association, the largest teachers union in the state, publicly opposed HB 1203, claiming it will push more teachers out of schools by furthering regulations on teacher pay and collective bargaining.

During debate on the bill, Democrats decried the limit to collective bargaining as unconstitutional and something that will push teachers away from Florida.

Rep. Felicia Robinson, who works as an educator, said the bill was an attack on teachers.

“Here we go again, another attack on public education and our educators,” Robinson said. “This bill is another attempt this Session to make it less possible to be employed or have a career in public education.”

Rep. Michael Grieco took issue that an amendment to the bill tripled its size and added the controversial change right before its third committee stop. He also said he thought another part of the bill, which limits how much teachers with long-term experience can get in evaluation bonuses, will push teachers out of the field.

“You all are cutting experienced teachers’ salaries by a third,” Grieco said.

Fetterhoff defended her bill, arguing that allowing districts to take bargaining off the table will ensure that the evaluation process is not being compromised.

“They should not have the ability to hold up the collective bargaining process because they do not want to be evaluated according to the way the state and the Superintendent has determined it should be,” Fetterhoff said. “True collective bargaining should not be something that brings evaluations to a standstill.”

The legislation also makes several changes that were not brought up in criticism of the bill. One of the changes is establishing a first-degree misdemeanor penalty for school employees who fail to report an incident of an authority figure engaging in or soliciting sexual, romantic, or lewd conduct with a student. Another portion strengthens the teacher background screening process.

The legislation now needs the Senate’s stamp of approval before going to Gov. Ron DeSantis desk.

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

