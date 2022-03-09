Tallahassee commissioners end ‘sister city’ relationship with Russian city

The Tallahassee City Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to cancel the city’s “sister city” relationship with a Russian city in light of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tallahassee’s sister city relationship with Krasnodar, Russia ended after a motion brought forward by Mayor John Dailey was passed. The sister city relationship is largely symbolic, intended to promote activities and exchanges that increase international trade, economic and community development, and cultural and educational opportunities.

Dailey said the decision to cut the relationship was not meant as an attack on Russian citizens or the residents of Krasnodar, but to signal that the city is standing with the Ukrainian people against Vladimir Putin’s regime.

“I think in times like these it is important that we be unambiguous and stand on the side of democracy and freedom and against Russia’s unprovoked hostility,” Dailey said.

He said the relationship had been largely non-existent in recent years, with the city receiving only a handful of emails from Krasnodar over the past few years.

The city’s relationship with Krasnodar was first established in 1984. Tallahassee still has sister city relationships with five other cities, including Sligo, Ireland; St. Maarten, Netherlands Antilles; Konongo-Odumasi, Ghana; Ramat-Hasharon, Israel; and Rugao, China.

Tallahassee Commissioner Curtis Richardson added to the motion that City Hall and the Cascades Park pedestrian bridge will be colored yellow and blue for solidarity with Ukraine every evening until Sunday. He said the reasoning was to be “in solidarity with the citizens and solidarity with democracy across the world.”

City Manager Reese Goad said city staff have the ability to light up those structures starting Wednesday night.