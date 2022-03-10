Jordan Leonard campaign reports $40K haul in February for HD 106 bid

Bay Harbor Islands Council Member for former Mayor Jordan Leonard amassed more than $40,000 last month toward his bid for House District 106, where he’ll face at least one fellow Democrat in a race to replace outgoing Rep. Joseph Geller.

Leonard’s campaign reports he raised nearly $16,000 last month through his campaign account and more than $24,000 through his political committee, Americans for Florida. By the end of February, Leonard’s second-highest fundraising month this cycle, contributions to the former Bay Harbor Islands Mayor’s campaign and PC surpassed $291,000.

Based on the numbers from his campaign, Leonard has raised $90,500 in 2022 alone. His official filings with the Division of Elections, and those from three other candidates in the contest, still pend publication.

Among his most noteworthy gains last month: $3,500 from lobbyist Ron Book, $1,000 from a Miami-Dade County firefighters union and $100 from Aventura Commissioner candidate Amit Bloom.

In a statement, his campaign said it was “humbled by the outpouring of support” received so far.

“Mayor Leonard is the only candidate that was born and raised in HD 106, is a proven elected leader and successful business owner,” the campaign said. “These qualities are resonating with voters and stakeholders that want to send Mayor Leonard to Tallahassee.

“As one of the highest fundraisers in Florida for a House seat with almost $300,000 raised to date and the strong support of individuals like former state Rep. and current (Miami-Dade) County Commissioner Sally Heyman and outgoing state Rep. Joe Geller, Mayor Leonard continues to be the frontrunner for HD 106.”

Leonard originally filed to compete in the House District 100 contest, which term-limited Geller technically represents. But redistricting to reflect the 2020 Census shifted him to a newly mapped HD 106, which runs along the Miami-Dade County coast between Miami Beach and Aventura.

There, he’ll face Miami Beach Commissioner David Richardson, a former state Representative who in February announced he’d again seek a seat in the Legislature’s lower chamber. Leonard’s second-highest monthly haul comes after Richardson announced his intention to run for a chance to return to the Legislature.

Other candidates include Democrat Nicole Williams, whose Feb. 2 statement of candidate shows she initially filed for House District 107; and Republican Fabián Basabe, a former reality TV star who last year launched an unsuccessful bid for the Miami Beach Commission.