March 10, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Disney chief: Cash concerns land Mary Poppins pavilion in ‘holding pattern’

Gabrielle RussonMarch 10, 20224min0

Related Articles

BudgetHeadlines

Legislature allocates over $100 million for USF STEM programs

HeadlinesOrlando

Thanks, but no thanks: Disney LGBTQ+ donation refused due to ‘Don’t Say Gay’

2022Headlines

Nikki Fried pulls in $330K in fundraising amid ‘campaign reset’

Mary Poppins Attraction at Epcot
'We look forward to hopefully refunding those projects in the future.'

Disney’s upcoming plans to build a Mary Poppins pavilion at Epcot are paused — but not completely canceled, company CEO Bob Chapek said Wednesday.

Chapek fielded questions during an annual shareholder’s meeting where Disney enthusiasts brought up everything from the lack of shade at the theme parks to Chapek’s previous silence on Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and more. It was a rare moment for fans to get the ear of the multibillion-dollar company’s CEO.

One shareholder asked the status of the Mary Poppins-themed attraction first announced in August 2019. Disney has gone silent on whether the pavilion was still going to be built after the pandemic hit.

“I was wondering pre-pre-pandemic, you guys had countless new projects announced full steam ahead like the Mary Poppins attraction in Epcot, and the Avengers Quinjet attraction at California Adventure,” the shareholder told Chapek. “The company has been relatively quiet on these projects since the parks have reopened.”

Chapek’s response: Both those attractions are in a ‘holding pattern right now” until the company’s “cash situation becomes a bit more robust and a little bit back to normal, in terms of our liquidity. We look forward to hopefully refunding those projects in the future.”

One shareholder pushed Chapek to reinstate a special annual pass for people to access both Disneyland and Disney World. The option for people who wanted to frequent both coasts on one pass was axed during the pandemic. Disney Premier Passport costs around $2,000 pre-pandemic.

“Why did it go away and when is it going to come back?” the shareholder asked Chapek.

Chapek promised to look into it.

“I must say you’re in a very unique small club in terms of people that have the ability to do that,” Chapek said. “I would be more than glad to take this up and try to restore that so that you can be able to enjoy your annual pass at both locations.”

Another shareholder complained about the lack of shade at the California park.

“We’ve been there many times. This was the first time with my two children, ages four and two. I found it difficult in parts of the park to find a shaded seat, especially with having to take breaks with the young children,” the shareholder said. “Especially in Fantasyland.”

Chapek said he’ll “take it up under advisement.”

“I know that we’re always looking for opportunities to provide more seating and shade, particularly during those hot Southern California summers. So, I’ll make that note. I’ll bring it up to our parks folks. Great suggestion,” Chapek said.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is a journalist who covers theme parks and Florida tourism. She previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, the Toledo Blade and the Kalamazoo Gazette. She graduated from Michigan State University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis signs law to boost use of peer specialists in substance abuse programs

nextProposed budget includes slash to private university grant program

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Five reasons the 2022 budget was held up this Session
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more